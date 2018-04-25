Global Entrepreneur Conference and Fourth Micro-business Conference Successfully Held in Yiwu

Indeed, this Micro-business Conference itself was a product of the rapid transformation and upgrading of the Micro-business industry.

The conference adopted the high-end forum model which invited specific guests instead of the "Product Exhibition + Star Effect" meeting model. The conference theme was "creative and innovative entrepreneurship", and the output contents focused on "the national strategy of micro-business and innovative entrepreneurship", so this was a micro-business conference which was aimed at real-world core value.

Wen Lei, vice president of Business Media Group, said "Arguments can prompt a burst of new ideas, better business models and better opportunities. What the media and micro-businessmen must do is help upgrade the industry based on their observation and understanding of the business. There will be a lot of twists and turns along the way, but human history has always been about triumph through adversity."

The number of excellent micro-businesses made it easy to believe that micro-businesses are no small, passing fad.

This conference gathered entrepreneurs and micro-business brands from all over the world. There were more than 1,500 brands attending the conference, such as Gracing Bra, ChuYing, Morocco, Three Papas and Uniplaz; they all discussed the road of micro-business development. More than 100 listed companies also attended, discussing how to upgrade and enhance these brands.

Besides brand content, the conference also had a series of forum dialogues. Dong Qian, a famous CCTV host, explained the logic and future value of micro-businesses for all the entrepreneurs. She had deep conversations with Mohanad Ali Moh'D Shalabi; Zheng Jinhua, an entrepreneur representative of China online shops; Fang Jian, an entrepreneur representative from Yiwu; and Wang Gang, the former senior director of Alibaba.

The Micro-business Conference wanted to communicate that micro-businesses needed more comprehensive operation. Micro-business was not only about online social entrepreneurship; there were young entrepreneurs that love micro-business because they were dependent on and identified with a smart, connected lifestyle. Our way of life, attitude and so on have been deeply integrated into micro-business. We can say that the future of micro-business is closely tied to our own future.

From controversy and pain to a happy reunion, micro-business has had a bumpy ride. The Micro-business Department of the China Online Chamber of Commerce and the Micro-business Association put forward all parts of the country's proposed "Twelve Articles of Micro-business Service" in this conference, wanting to use these articles to guide the development of the whole industry and establish the mainstream values of the industry.

