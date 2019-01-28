Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium (Surface Water, Ground Water & Soil), By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



According to "Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" environment clean up & remediation market is projected to grow to nearly $ 130 billion by 2023, owing to growing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution, and increasing number of pipeline leakages and incidents affecting the environment.Growing investments in the field of remediation services, stringent and transparent regulatory frameworks, and rapid industrialization in developing countries would drive the demand for environment clean up & remediation during the forecast period.



North America and Europe are the major demand generating regions for environment clean up & remediation services, globally, on account of growing industrial and manufacturing activities in both the regions. Some of the major players operating in global environment clean up & remediation market are Bechtel, Veolia Group, Clean Harbors, Suez S.A., Golder Associates Corporation, BRISEA Group, Inc., Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering NV, Terra Systems, Inc., ENTACT LLC, Weber Ambiental, etc.



"Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of Environment Clean up & Remediation market globally:

• Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – Market By Medium (Surface Water, Ground Water & Soil), By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification & Others), By Application, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Environment Clean up & Remediation distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



