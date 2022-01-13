Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Software Markets, 2022-2026 - EHS4.0 & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions for EHS Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2022-2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the EHS software market, with a detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, growth and segments. An analysis of the overall EHS market has also been included in the report. This is done in order to highlight the position of the software product segment with respect to the total market.



The study of the EHS software market in terms of value has been done for the regions of North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Africa. Under the competitive landscape, players operating with the EHS software space are compared on the basis of brand awareness among EHS decision-makers.

EHS is made up of two product types namely services and software. Consulting, monitoring and testing, training programs, and designing corporate sustainability strategies are all included within EHS services. On the other hand, EHS software is a platform that permits businesses to protect the health and safety of their employees from potential hazards in the workplace. It comes with various tools for health management, safety management, risk assessment and data quality check.



The global EHS software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the period (2022-2026). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as increased awareness of EHS software among EHS decision markers, rising number of accidents at workplaces and stringent government regulations advocating increased compliance with EHS regulations. Limited adoption of EHS software for analytics tasks is a major hurdle in the growth of the EHS market.



EHS4.0, AI solutions for EHS, a spike in M&A activity, increased use of EHS software for risk management, mobile EHS apps and inclination towards cloud-based EHS solutions are some of the trends that are expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the global EHS software market.



Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global EHS software market has also been forecasted for the years 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software market includes players like Wolters Kluwer (Enablon), Intelex Technologies, Cority and VelocityEHS whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, the business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the company's have been provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Environment, Health and Safety (EHS): An Overview

2.2 Importance of EHS for Businesses

2.3 EHS Market Segments

2.4 Examples of EHS Software

2.5 Features of EHS Software

2.6 EHS Software Market Segments: An Overview



3. Global EHS Market Analysis

3.1 Global EHS Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global EHS Market by Value

3.1.2 Global EHS Market by Segments (Services and Software)

4. Global EHS Software Market Analysis

4.1 Global EHS Software Market Analysis

4.1.1 Global EHS Software Market by Value

4.2 Global EHS Software Market Segment Analysis

4.2.1 Global EHS Software Market by Segments (End Use) (Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemical and Others)

4.2.2 Global Oil and Gas EHS Software Market by Value

4.2.3 Global Mining EHS Software Market by Value

4.2.4 Global Chemical EHS Software Market by Value

4.3 Global EHS Software Market Regional Analysis

4.3.1 Global EHS Software Market by Region (North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Africa and Rest of the World)



5. Regional Analysis

5.1 North America EHS Software Analysis

5.1.1 North America EHS Software Market by Value

5.2 Europe EHS Software Analysis

5.2.1 Europe EHS Software Market by Value

5.3 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) EHS Software Analysis

5.3.1 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) EHS Software Market by Value

5.4 Africa Software Analysis

5.4.1 Africa EHS Software Market by Value



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Awareness of EHS among Organizations

6.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations

6.1.3 Rising Number of Accidents in Workplaces

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Limited Adoption of EHS Software for Analytics

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 EHS4.0

6.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions for EHS

6.3.3 Spike in Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) Activity

6.3.4 Inclination towards Cloud Based EHS Software Solutions

6.3.5 Mobile EHS Apps

6.3.6 Augmenting Demand of EHS Software for Risk Management



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global EHS Software Market by Brand Awareness



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Business Strategy

Wolters Kluwer (Enablon)

(Enablon) Intelex Technologies

Cority

VelocityEHS

