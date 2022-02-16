FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New global environmental technologies monitoring and limiting emissions and other consumer and industrial pollutants have steadily been increasing and gaining substantial revenues. A recent ResearchAndMarkets report projected that the Global Environmental Control Systems Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027. It said: "Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Control Systems estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027. Rotary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period." The report also added that: "The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR. It said: "The Environmental Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$850.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR." Active companies in the markets today include: Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC), Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX), Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE), Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA).

Another report from Persistance Market Research addressed the emissions market saying: "With rising urban air pollution due to overgrowing industrial spaces and vehicle pollution, emission control systems are playing a vital role in controlling environment damage. These systems are highly adopted to improve processes in industrial spaces such as power generation plants, chemical treatment plants, mining, and construction, to name a few. Further, global regulations such as the Clean Air Act have posed more emphasis to integrate these systems into processes. The adoption rate of these systems has risen over the past few years, as a consequence of this. Persistence Market Research expects the global emission control systems industry to expand at over 5% CAGR through 2031."

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) BREAKING NEWS: ME 2 C® Environmental Announces Preliminary 2022 Revenue Guidance and Outlines Key Priorities and Milestones for 2022 - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today issued preliminary revenue guidance for full-year 2022 based on positive developments in business conditions, demand indications from major customers, and the commencement of activity under new licensing agreements. The Company expects preliminary revenue to increase 60% year-over-year for 2022 with the majority of revenue increase expected to be realized in the latter half of the year. Such guidance is based on current market conditions and assumes no further material lockdowns or shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the major operating region where the Company sells or licenses its products.

"2021 was a year of focused execution for ME 2 C Environmental as we strengthened our foundation to potentially accelerate top-line revenue growth in 2022 and beyond. We continued to see very strong momentum across our end markets in Q4 and pleased to report that we expect full-year 2021 preliminary unaudited revenues of approximately $13.0 million compared to revenues of approximately $8.2 million for 2020. Moving through the next 12 months, 2022 could be our most successful year in more than five years as we see continued strength in our core business in mercury emissions capture. We currently expect at least a 60% year-over-year revenue growth for 2022 which puts our year-end revenue target in the range of approximately $20 to 22 million," said Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. "As our outreach and discussions throughout the coal-fired fleet progresses in a positive manner, we anticipate announcing additional license and/or supply agreements ramping up as we move toward the last half of 2022. Our disruptive technologies in rare earth element extraction and processing are reaching a tipping point in their development as we have continued to see positive results. We are eager to begin field-testing trials and look forward to keeping the industry and shareholders updated as we push toward commercialization later this year."

MacPherson continued, "As we move along through the early part of the new year, we want to revisit certain key accomplishments from 2021. Last year, despite the headwinds of COVID, supply disruptions, and inflationary pressures felt throughout our industry, we were able to:

Grow our preliminary unaudited 2021 revenues by approximately $4.8 million over 2020.

over 2020. Eliminate all convertible debt.

Enter into debt repayment agreement with Alterna Capital.

Gain multiple new, coal-fired utilities as licensees to continue operation of our patented technology for mercury emissions capture.

Augment our license agreement with Vistra Corp to include new supply business. The revenue is expected to increase through 2022 based on existing coal-fired power supply demands.

Initiate outreach to utilities believed to be using our patented technologies to present license and/or product supply options which is expected to yield new business as we move forward.

Receive approval from the District Judge to continue our lawsuit against 16 refined coal entities with discovery now well underway.

Complete Phase 1 of a two-phase lab test through Penn State's College of Earth and Mineral Sciences to validate the initial lab results (2019-2021), now heading toward in-field testing in 2022.

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences to validate the initial lab results (2019-2021), now heading toward in-field testing in 2022. Participate in the formation of Eleclear, an environmental technology entity dedicated to the development and commercialization of the new rare earth and remediation technologies.

"With the preliminary 2022 revenue guidance announced today, we believe we are well positioned to deliver significant revenue growth throughout the new year and beyond as we further capitalize on our leading environmental technologies. We continue to see strong momentum in our business and look forward to the ME 2 C Environmental team extending it into the year ahead. The case against the refined coal entities is progressing as expected and could be a very significant unaccounted addition to our overall growth story. On behalf of our company, we want to thank you for your continued interest and support." CONTINUED… Read the MEEC full press release by going to: https://ir.me2cenvironmental.com/press-releases

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) recently reported diluted earnings per share of $1.25, excluding special items, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1.08 in the prior year. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.23 compared with $0.91 in the prior year. For the full year 2021, the Company reported earnings per share of $5.02, excluding special items, compared with $3.99 in the prior year. Reported earnings per share were $4.86 compared with $3.29 for the full year 2020.

"The global MTI team performed very well on all fronts in 2021 and overcame significant external challenges to deliver record sales and earnings for the full year," said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We significantly advanced our key growth initiatives, strengthened our consumer-oriented portfolio with the acquisition of Normerica, and made substantial progress against our sustainability goals."

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, recently reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. "We have consistently reiterated that Alpha is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and this quarter's outstanding performance is proof of our ability to deliver on those high expectations," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer.

"Additionally, we made meaningful progress on our commitment to deleveraging the company by reducing our overall long-term debt and legacy obligations by more than $75 million during the quarter. We expect to continue this positive momentum to create value for our shareholders, and we look forward to what we believe will be a productive and successful 2022."

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, recently announced its Thermal Acoustics Business Unit's Aarding branded solutions has received an order to deliver two customer designed exhaust systems for a new clean energy, gas turbine power plant, located in New South Wales, Australia.

The power plant is designed as an alternative cleaner power generator, using natural gas as the primary source. The existing coal plant will be retired once the new 660MW open-cycle plant begins commercial production in December 2023. Aarding's gas turbine exhaust systems will enable the plant to meet or exceed the strict noise abatement requirements of the Australian government.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, recently announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the renal business historically operated by Mar Cor Purification and Cantel Medical, subsidiaries of STERIS Plc (STE).

Mar Cor is a leading manufacturer and servicer of medical water, commercial and industrial solutions in North America. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Mar Cor has 27 service and regeneration facilities in the United States and Canada. Mar Cor offers significant technical expertise in designing, building, and servicing high-purity water treatment systems to an installed base of approximately 5,500 sites.

The business is expected to generate annualized revenues of approximately $180 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $27 million before synergies. The addition of the business will expand Evoqua's service footprint in North America, furthering its reach into the healthcare vertical market.

