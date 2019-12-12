Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2027, Owing To Regulatory Requirements, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global environmental health and safety software market was valued at US$ 1,145.1 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

Owning to the growing size of companies, the need to streamline safety standards and workplace compliance has become one of the major industry challenges. This trait is especially common among government agencies who pioneer rules with regards to safety programs. Despite enormous measures, hazards and safety issues still remain at risk. The adoption of EHS software has hence surged across private and large enterprises sector. The sheer size of these enterprises also adds to the need of the software, wherein some of these enterprises are spread across various departments such as local, state and federal, for instance. The adoption of Environmental Health and Safety Software Market is prevalent across large enterprises, which holds about 61.61% market share. The small and medium-sized enterprises is estimated to deploy the solution on a faster pace and thus showcases high growth potential over the forecast period

The energy and utilities industry occupied more than 25% of the market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. EHS helps to automatically track, manage and report tasks such as those of air emissions within the industry. The application of in-depth EHS software minimizes the environment, health and safety overheads, additionally, it substantially reduces costs, by over 80%, thus resulting in considerable savings.

The Environmental Health and Safety Software Market report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market. The scope of the market has been evaluated from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major Environmental Health and Safety Software Market players, their regional and global presence, along with insights into prominent strategies. The geographical analysis focuses on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Government agencies shoulder the crucial responsibility of making rules with regards to safety standards and workplace compliance. The adoption of EHS by government offices and branches for creating and monitoring safety regulations at workplace is augmenting the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market growth.

The modular solutions offered by EHS software such as medical and occupational health, environment and waste management, industrial hygiene and safety, in addition to compliance and risk management is being adopted as a unified mechanism to customize data for a specified area. This indicates potential growth opportunity for the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Sphera amongst others.

Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market

By Deployment

Cloud Based



On Premise

By Verticals

Manufacturing



Oil and Gas



Chemical



Energy and Utilities



Mining



IT and Telecommunication



Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprise

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

