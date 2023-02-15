NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured)

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- AirTest Technologies Inc.

- Applied Technologies Inc.

- ChemTreat

- City Technology Ltd.

- Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.

- Danaher Corporation

- E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

- Hach Company

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Northrop Grumman Corp.

- Ocean Optics Inc.

- Raytheon Company

- Sensors Inc.

- TE Connectivity Ltd.

- Trojan Technologies

- Vaisala Oyj

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

Growing Significance in Developing Nations

Key Growth Drivers

Legislations Drive Demand

Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions

Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity

Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake

Competitive Scenario

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (USA)

AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)

City Technology, Ltd. (UK)

Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc. (USA)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

ChemTreat (USA)

Hach Company (USA)

Trojan Technologies (Canada)

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc. (Canada)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Sensors, Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Vaisala Oyj (Finland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market

Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate

Change

IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change

Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity

Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour

Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market

Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend

Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring

Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy

Makers

Analytics in Environment Sensing

Biosensors find Increasing Use

Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring

Market

Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring

Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas

Detection Devices

MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications

Pervasive Sensing Trend

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems

Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening

Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality

Monitoring Equipment

Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector

Challenging Business Environment

Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental

Monitoring

Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective

Monitoring Program

Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

