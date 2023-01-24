Global Environmental Sensor Market Report 2022-2029: Focus on Particulate & Gas Sensors, Chemical Sensors, Temperature Sensors, & Noise Sensors

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Sensor Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global environmental sensors market is projected to reach 122,800,587 units by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is attributed to the rising installation of environmental monitoring stations, increasing use of environmental sensors in the industrial sector, and stringent environmental regulations to reduce environmental pollution.



Based on type, by volume, the chemical sensors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental sensors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increase in global energy usage, the growing need to meet and redefine regulatory requirements for monitoring toxins, and the rising use of chemical sensors in the automotive and healthcare industries.



Based on application, the smart cities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for real-time air quality monitoring sensors to monitor urban air pollution is expected to support the growth of this segment



Based on end user, the industrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of industry 4.0 and IIoT in the manufacturing sector, increasing demand for industrial robotics, stringent environmental regulations to reduce environmental pollution, and growing technological advancements in industrial sensors are expected to support the growth of this segment.



In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental sensors market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increasing government funding for pollution control, ongoing installations of environment monitoring stations, and investments by major environmental sensors companies.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, application, end user, and region?

What is the historical market for environmental sensors across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global environmental sensors market ?

Who are the major players in the global environmental sensors market, and what market share do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what market share do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global environmental sensors market?

What are the different strategies adopted by major players in the global environmental sensors market?

What are the geographical trends in high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global environmental sensors market , and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Increasing Government Funding to Promote Environmental Sustainability

Rising Number of Environmental Monitoring Stations

Growing Use of Environmental Sensors in the Industrial Sector

Market Restraints

Changing Regulatory Policies

Market Opportunities

Growing Use of IoT and Nanotechnology in Environmental Sensors

Rising Need for Air Quality Monitoring Sensors

Market Challenges

High Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Solutions

Case Studies

Company Profiles

Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Bosch Sensortec GmbH ( Germany )

) Raritan Inc. (U.S.)

TE Connectivity Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

Breeze Technologies ( Germany )

) NuWave Sensor Technology Limited ( Ireland )

) Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) Aeroqual ( New Zealand )

) ams-OSRAM AG ( Austria )

) AVTECH Software Inc. (U.S.)

eLichens ( France )

) Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Environmental Sensors Market, by Type

Particulate & Gas Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Humidity & Moisture Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Noise Sensors

Other Sensors

Environmental Sensors Market, by Application

Smart Home Automation

Factory Automation

Smart Cities

Automotive Powertrain System

Energy Harvesting

Other Applications

Environmental Sensors Market, by End User

Residential

Government & Public Utilities

Commercial

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Healthcare

Other Commercial Sectors

Industrial

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Chemicals

Other Industries

Environmental Sensors Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

