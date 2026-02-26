Global Environmental Solutions Expands National Water Infrastructure Platform with Acquisition of Environmental Controls Company

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environmental Solutions, LLC (GES), a leading provider of environmental control technologies, today announced the completion of an asset acquisition of Environmental Controls Company, LLC (ECC), effective January 25, 2026.

The acquisition expands GES's product portfolio and national footprint by adding ECC's proven modular floating cover technologies serving stormwater systems, reservoirs, water and wastewater treatment facilities, mining operations, airports, and industrial storage applications. ECC's products have a long track record of performance in demanding environmental conditions and are trusted by municipalities and industrial operators across the United States.

"This acquisition establishes GES as a national platform serving both land and water infrastructure with well-engineered, long-life environmental solutions," said Rocco Petrilli, Chief Revenue Officer of GES. "The provision of floating cover systems complement our dust control and surface management technologies and enable us to provide a broader, integrated infrastructure solution to our customers. The transaction also increases our revenue base and positions GES for significant growth in 2026 and beyond."

As part of the transaction, GES will continue to support all existing ECC customers without interruption. Manufacturing continuity, product performance, and customer relationships will be maintained, with planned investments to strengthen logistics, inventory availability, and technical support.

"This acquisition expands GES's water infrastructure segment and accelerates the company's strategic growth plan as it continues building a scaled environmental solutions offering across North America" added Petrilli.

GES will rebrand its expanded water infrastructure product line under the EnviroBalls™ name, supporting applications including evaporation mitigation, odor control, shade ball systems, and aviation bird management. The company is investing in expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities to ensure EnviroBalls™ products are manufactured in the United States.

GES is in the final stages of integrating ECC's business and product offerings into its broader organization.

About Global Environmental Solutions, LLC

Global Environmental Solutions (GES) provides innovative environmental control technologies for dust suppression, soil stabilization, surface management, and water infrastructure applications. GES serves municipal, industrial, mining, construction, transportation, and agricultural markets across North America.

www.globalenvironmentalsolutions.com

About Environmental Controls Company, LLC

Environmental Controls Company is a historical provider of modular floating cover systems and hollow plastic balls for a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

www.eccllc.us

