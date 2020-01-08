Global Environmental Technologies & Services Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Trends, Forecasts, Challenges, Regulatory Affairs, Patent Analysis, Leading Player Profiles
Jan 08, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Technologies: Equipment, Services and Resources Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines key categories and regions of the environmental technologies and services market and forecasts market growth from 2019 to 2024.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for environmental technologies
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential
- A look at the regulatory affairs and the level of government expenditures (in developed as well as developing economies) committed to the environment that will shape the future marketplace
- Insight into the patent summary and analysis along with new developments within the technology segment
- Competitive landscape covering major stakeholders and profile description of key market players, including Teledyne Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd. and Bactech Environmental Corp.
The main challenges in the study of the competition in environmental technologies and services contribute to industry description, range and limitations. This is partly due to the complexity of the definition and the lack of information in some areas that are more recent and rapidly growing.
There are many reports that have attempted to identify, assess and explain the global, regional and local markets, but they offer little consensus. Each sector has a diverse range of goods and services. Each market has a variety of products and services that are used to clean up existing production systems, treat water and sewage, control environmental pollution and reduce noise.
Several waste management and recycling technologies and services address past environmental damage. A growing range of environmental services, including research, design and engineering services, also are available. Most of these manufacturing and engineering operations are heterogeneous, which hinders data collection and comparisons. There also is a lack of consensus on standards for identifying sector limits.
Most emission prevention and management systems and facilities suppliers have a low level of efficiency in filtering pollutants Other goods and services that are a key business line and therefore are not readily separable for inclusion in the Environment Industry measures, may be classified by environmental technologies and services. Ultimately, various studies on behaviors or goods yield divergent findings, whether for ecological workplace surveys, eco-product surveys, and general quantitative surveys. Values shift because they rely on supply or demand calculations on which they are based.
Despite definition and measurement problems, these technologies should be considered an industry aspect. Cleaner technologies are difficult to measure because their improvements cannot be discerned from more efficient improvements that use fewer resources, produce less waste and harmful by-products. The industry can be defined by including goods and services in areas such as water, air, noise, soil, solid waste, natural resources and various services.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Regional Breakdown
- Intended Audience
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Introduction
- Global Market for Environmental Technologies and Services
- Market Size
- Market Competition
Chapter 3 Global Market for Environmental Equipment
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Water Processing and Pollution Control Technologies
- Membrane Technologies
- Emerging Technological Trends
- Market Size
- Air Pollution and Control Technologies: Global Market Overview
- Pollutants
- Filter Technologies
- Air Pollution Control System Products
- New Developments and Innovations in the Air Pollution Control Technologies Space
- Market Size
- Waste Management Technologies
- Types and Sources of Hazardous Wastes
- Treatment Technologies for Hazardous Wastes and Applications
- Market Size
- Environmental Instruments and Information Systems
- Market Size
- Process and Prevention Technologies
- Sludge Dewatering at Hazardous Waste Treatment Plants
- Market Size
- Other Environmental Technologies
- Bioremediation Technologies
- Thermal Destruction Processes for Hazardous Waste Treatment:
- Other Physical Treatment Processes
- Market Size
Chapter 4 Global Market for Environmental Services
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Market Competition
- Market Dynamics
- Driving Factors
- Restraining Factors
- Wastewater and Water Treatment Services
- Market Size
- Resource Recovery Services
- Reduce GHG Emissions and Other Pollutants
- Reduce Dependence on Virgin Materials
- Reduce Waste Collection and Landfilling Costs
- Improve Public Health
- Market Size
- Hazardous Waste Management
- Market Size
- Solid Waste Management
- Market Size
- Industrial Remediation Services
- Market Size
- Consulting and Engineering Services
- Market Size
- Water Utility Services
- Market Size
- Other Services
- IoT and Other Smart Technologies for Waste Management
- Market Size
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- North American Market Size by Subsector
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Russia
- European Market Size by Subsector
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Asia-Pacific: Market Size by Subsector
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- LAMEA Market Size by Subsector
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Abatement Technologies Inc.
- Aecom
- Arcadis Nv
- Bactech Environmental Corp.
- Cypher Environmental Ltd.
- Energy Capital Partners
- Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd.
- Evergreen Pacific Partners
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
- General Electric Co.
- Geo-Cleanse International Inc.
- Geovation Engineering
- Ground/Water Treatment & Technology Llc
- Hydrus Technology
- Ivey International Inc.
- Lennox International
- Siemens Ag
- SRL Plasma Pty Ltd.
- Stantec, Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Tetra Tech, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trc Companies Inc.
- Worleyparsons Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9dbo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article