Global Environmental Test Chambers Industry, Forecast to 2032 - Asia-Pacific Market to Grow Significantly Owing to Developments in Automotive, Aerospace Investments, and Telecommunications Industries

16 Jun, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Test Chamber: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for environmental test chambers was estimated to be $864.3 million in 2022. It is projected that the environmental test chamber market will grow at a CAGR of 2.5% and is forecast to reach $1.1 billion by 2032. The global market for environmental test chambers has been segmented based on type, industry, and geography.

Environmental test chambers experienced a steady rise in 2022, but this growth hasn't been steady and has plateaued post COVID-19. Environmental test chambers are essential for determining the effects of specific environmental conditions on biological items, industrial products, electronic devices and components, and materials. As a result, demand for these chambers is expected to rise in most countries in the coming years due to the increased demand from the automotive industry coupled with the increased adoption in the aerospace and defense, electronics and telecommunications industries.

The Asia-Pacific region has been dominating the market due to the presence of numerous local players and local-made manufacturing initiatives in India and other emerging economies; this region is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In addition, the region is also projected to witness significant growth primarily driven by the developments in automotive, aerospace investments, and telecommunications industries.

Report Scope

In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, industry, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global environmental test chambers market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023-2032. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of environmental test chambers providers.

The report covers the market for environmental test chambers with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for environmental test chambers in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2032. The scope of the study includes environmental test chamber equipment and associated services with the product.

The report includes:

  • 136 data tables and 34 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for environmental test chambers
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2022, estimates for 2023, 2025, 2028, 2030, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2032
  • Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of environmental test chambers market based on type, industry, and region
  • Information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and demographic shifts shaping the overall environmental test chambers market
  • Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South America, Middle East, and Africa
  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the global market demand for environmental test chambers on the basis of their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, JVs and other strategic alliances
  • Detailed company profiles of the major global corporations, including Angelantoni Test Technologies, Binder GmbH, Espec Corp., Weiss Technik North America Inc., Memmert GmbH + Co. KG and Hanse Environmental Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

226

Forecast Period

2023-2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$889.5 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$1.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Scope of Report
  • Reasons for Doing the Study
  • Intended Audiences
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Global and Regional Market Outlook
  • Supply and Demand Side Trends
  • Analysis and Recommendations

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • History and Working Process of Environmental Test Chambers
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Manufacturers and Distributors/Suppliers by Country
  • Macroeconomic Factors
  • Regulatory Scenarios and Standards
  • Porter's Five Force Analysis
  • Power of Suppliers
  • Power of Buyers
  • Threat of Substitutes
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Degree of Competition
  • Patent Analysis
  • Recent Patents
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Future of Market for Environmental Test Chambers

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Challenges
  • Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Historical and Forecast Value and Volume Sizing
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type
  • Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Type
  • Customized Chambers
  • Temperature and Humidity Chambers
  • Thermal Shock Chambers
  • Other Types of Chambers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

  • Historical and Forecast Value and Volume Sizing
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry
  • Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Industry
  • Aerospace and Defense Industry
  • Medical and Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Telecommunications and Electronics Industries
  • Other Industries
  • Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Aerospace and Defense Industry
  • Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Automotive Industry
  • Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Global Market for Environmental Test Chambers in the Telecommunications and Electronics Industry
  • Global Market for Other Types of Environmental Test Chambers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Historical and Forecast Value and Volume Sizing
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
  • Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Industry
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Row
  • North American Market for Environmental Test Chambers
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country
  • Europe
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country
  • Asia-Pacific
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country
  • RoW
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry
  • BPS, Y-O-Y Growth, and Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Key Recent Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Angelantoni Test Technologies
  • Binder GmbH
  • Climatic Testing Systems Inc.
  • Climats
  • CM Envirosystems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Envsin Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. (Subsidiary of BAOYT Hong Kong International Group)
  • Espec Corp.
  • Hanse Environmental, Inc.
  • Hastest Solutions, Inc.
  • Memmert GmbH + Co. KG
  • Thermotron Industries
  • Weiss Technik North America Inc. (Subsidiary of the Weiss Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgwgn

