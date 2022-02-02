Global Environmental Test Chambers Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2026: Rise in Number of Regulations across Industries for Safety and Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Test Chambers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Environmental Test Chambers Market to Reach US$869 Million by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$717.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$869 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period.

Testing devices have evolved significantly over the past several years with newer technology as well as newer refrigerants. In addition, over the years, manufacturers have consistently focused on developing better, bigger, and faster chambers that could perform testing on a wide variety of products. The increased proliferation of handheld devices significantly spiked the demand for environmental test chambers with faster ramp rates and better safety features.



Temperature & Humidity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$370.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Environmental Test Chambers market.

Temperature or humidity chambers can be utilized for performing climatic testing, while pressure and vibration chambers are commonly used for conducting mechanical testing, such as the evaluation of the item's response to vibration or shock. With tests becoming complicated, and with time required for completing them being limited and fixed, preparing for tests becomes critical in the entire testing process.

Hence given the different needs of various industries and researchers, companies are increasingly offering customized environmental test chambers to create special environments for testing materials of all types.



Thermal Shock Segment to Reach $162.3 Million by 2026

Thermal shock chambers, available in a diverse selection of designs and capable of accommodating different types of product testing, perform tailored screening of environmental stress in board electronic and component assemblies intended for oilfield applications.

Industry-specific thermal shock chambers facilitate transfer of product/s between two extreme temperature-controlled compartments, while passing same amount of high-velocity conditioned air over the product, which eventually results in quicker product temperature changes. In the global Thermal Shock segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$125 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.6 Million by the year 2026.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.7 in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $196.9 Million by 2026

The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.5% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$196.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Environmental Test Chamber Businesses Resume Activity Following COVID-19-Induced Downswing

Environmental Test Chambers: A Prelude

Working Principle

Major Use Cases of Environmental Test Chambers

Types of Environmental Test Chambers

Applications of Environmental Testing Chambers

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of Pharmaceutical Industry

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing

Rise in Number of Regulations across Industries for Safety and Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in Battery Testing Domain

Rising Significance of Battery Testing

Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber

Aerospace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental Test Chambers

Staged Recovery in Aviation Sector to Drive Resurgence in Demand

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of Automotive Industry

Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momentum

Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market

Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix

Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market Prospects

Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market

IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth

Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities

Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with Environmental Testing

Textile Applications: An Expanding Market

Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

