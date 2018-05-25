Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2018-2022 with Abcam, BD, bioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories & Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating the $500+ Million Market

The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market will register a revenue of more than USD 560 million by 2022.

Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for frequent testing among the aging population. According to the world bank, there is a considerable increase in the older population (65 years and above) and this population account for more than 8% of the global population. This population is prone to several types of communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and cancer, which drives the demand for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases.

One trend in the market is increasing cases of cancer. The increasing incidences of cancer is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market during the next few years. Owing to factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and excessive consumption of alcohol, there is an increase in the prevalence of cancer.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries. High-quality diagnostic tests are easily available for various diseases in majority of these developed countries. However, they are neither affordable nor accessible in developing countries where disease burden is high.

Key vendors

Abcam

BD

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

