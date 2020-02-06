Global Enzymes Market to Grow at 8% Annually to Reach USD 12.2 Billion Valuation by 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of factors are influencing the high growth trajectory of global enzymes market over the period of 2019 to 2027. And, one of the most significant contributions here would be made by the bioenergy segment, set to reach an output of 173,400 tons by 2022, as per findings of Transparency Market Research study. It claims that the global enzymes market would grow at an 8% CAGR over the period, helping the market pull its worth up to USD 12.2 bn. – an increase from USD 6.4 bn. in 2018 - by the end of 2027.

"A sturdy demand arising from food and beverages industry and need for biofuels is helping the market chart an impressive growth curve. Besides, better research and development partnerships will be propelling the market forward", opines TMR.

Key Findings of the Enzymes Market Study

Technical grade to be the most prominent category in global enzymes market in terms of demand

to be the most prominent category in global enzymes market in terms of demand The successful use in mild conditions and lower costs adding to the demand curve for technical grade enzymes

and adding to the demand curve for technical grade enzymes Use of technical grade enzymes in intermediates to increase demand; former serves as active diagnostic and pharmaceutical ingredients

to increase demand; former serves as active diagnostic and pharmaceutical ingredients Bioenergy application to dominate enzymes market owing to demand for greener fuel alternatives; microalgae to witness use in fuel development

Enzymes Market: Key Driving Factors

Environment sustainability will be the key theme behind growth of global enzymes market over the forecast period. And, use in beer production, and biofuel production will mark the landscape. The study finds global enzymes market growth to be sustained over the stated period by,

Increasing popularity of beer owing to western influences and TV culture, where drinking the beverage is considered cool is catching on with the masses

Production increase to 1.94 bn. hectoliters in 2018 from 1.3 bn. hectoliters in 1998

Efforts put in by countries such as the United States in helping the biofuel market grow – 79 biodiesel production plants exist, operates at 78% capacity; estimates set to see increase in future

in helping the biofuel market grow – 79 biodiesel production plants exist, operates at 78% capacity; estimates set to see increase in future Research efforts such as those demonstrates by Aarhus University in Denmark ; the team extracted biofuel from waste oil recently

Key Impediments for Enzymes Market Players

The research by Transparency Market Research study paints a promising picture for the global enzymes market. However, there are certain restraints that hamper the growth graph from reaching its zenith over he forecast period. According to the study, key restraint includes, concerns regarding safe handling and storage of enzymes owing to their sensitivity to changes in pH and temperature

Enzymes Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America to account for largest share; growth attributable to massive use of enzymes in food and beverages processing and in biodiesel plants, particularly in the United States

to account for largest share; growth attributable to massive use of enzymes in food and beverages processing and in biodiesel plants, particularly in Major drivers of growth in the enzymes market in the U.S. and Canada include strict regulation paving way for bioenergy

include strict regulation paving way for bioenergy Asia Pacific to generate lucrative opportunities, owing to increase in foreign direct investment in biotechnology; countries such as China and India to lead the regional landscape over the forecast period

Competition Landscape

According to Transparency Market Research, the global enzymes market is consolidated with about half the market share held by top three players. Furthermore, the vendor landscape is also highly competitive. One of the key determinants of brand growth over the forecast period will be research and development, and synergistic alliances. Players are also highly focused on improving product portfolio.

The key companies that have set the market on a high growth trajectory in the past and continue to be aggressive in their strategic maneuvers are BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, DowDuPont Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Biocatalysts Ltd, Chr., Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, CapriEnzymes, Maps Enzymes Ltd., SUNSON INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD., Tex Biosciences, LUMIS BIOTECH PVT LTD., Nature BioScience Pvt. LTD., Shanghai Shingenzyme Biochemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Zaozhuang Jienuo Enzyme Co., Ltd, among others. The top players are profile in the market report prepared TMR.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the enzymes market based on grade, application, and region.

Global Enzymes Market: Research Scope

Global Enzymes Market Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Technical Grade

Specialty Grade

Global Enzymes Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipases

Phytases

Others (catalases, esterase, phospholipase etc.)

Global Enzymes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Food & Beverages Processing

Dairy Products



Bakery Products



Others

Personal & Household Care

Animal Feed

Bioenergy

Pharmaceutical & Diagnostic

Textiles

Others (pulp & paper, leather processing, etc.)

Global Enzymes Market Region-wise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

