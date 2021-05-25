Global EO/IR Solutions Market Report 2020: Key Programs 2019-2028, Low-Cost and Medium Capability EO/IR Solutions, Competition Analysis
DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Sensor Technologies Driving the Global EO/IR Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objectives of this research are to understand the current and future dynamics of the land military EO/IR systems market, identify the EO/IR solutions in use and the capabilities that they offer, and understand how technologies will impact the evolution of the market during the forecast period.
Ministries of defense are procuring a range of new equipment to ensure that soldiers are more lethal and less vulnerable on the modern battlefield. There is an increased demand for weapon sights and night-vision goggles as part of soldier modernization programs.
Newer companion technologies, such as unmanned ground vehicles, are being combined with optical sensors for enhanced surveillance and situational awareness capabilities. Dual-use sensors are evolving in purpose for weapons and situational awareness. They allow for targeting and surveillance sensors to be built onto a single package, providing greater efficiency and alleviating the wear-and-tear on special-purpose sensors.
With the implementation of industrial policies and the establishment of indigenous defense industrial capabilities, new electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system providers are entering the market, linking with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as a route to market, typically targeting local OEMs.
Countries are highly price sensitive in the current economic climate, putting pressure on companies to strike a balance between performance, features, and price.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the committed, planned, and upcoming opportunities in the global land EO/IR market in the next 10 years?
- What geographical markets and segments are growing?
- What success factors must OEMs in the market consider?
- What major programs are underway, and what opportunities do they open up for OEMs/contractors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Land Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Analysis Factsheet
- Market Overview
- Context - Market Evolution
- Demand Overview
- Key Programs - 2019-2028
- Critical Success Factors - End-User Perspective
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Objectives and Questions
- Key Competitors
- Market Dashboard
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Growth Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Research Methodology
- Revenue Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top Participants
- Market Share Analysis
4. Competition Analysis
- L3Harris Technologies
- Raytheon
- Leonardo
- FLIR Systems
- Elbit Systems
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Growth Metrics
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment
- Opportunities to Look Out For
- Capability Requirements - Top Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central & South Asia
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central and South America
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Processing to Enable Faster Sensor-to-Shooter Loop
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-Cost and Medium Capability EO/IR Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Modular and Multi-mission Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments
13. Next Steps
