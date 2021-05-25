Global EO/IR Solutions Market Report 2020: Key Programs 2019-2028, Low-Cost and Medium Capability EO/IR Solutions, Competition Analysis

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Sensor Technologies Driving the Global EO/IR Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objectives of this research are to understand the current and future dynamics of the land military EO/IR systems market, identify the EO/IR solutions in use and the capabilities that they offer, and understand how technologies will impact the evolution of the market during the forecast period.

Ministries of defense are procuring a range of new equipment to ensure that soldiers are more lethal and less vulnerable on the modern battlefield. There is an increased demand for weapon sights and night-vision goggles as part of soldier modernization programs.

Newer companion technologies, such as unmanned ground vehicles, are being combined with optical sensors for enhanced surveillance and situational awareness capabilities. Dual-use sensors are evolving in purpose for weapons and situational awareness. They allow for targeting and surveillance sensors to be built onto a single package, providing greater efficiency and alleviating the wear-and-tear on special-purpose sensors.

With the implementation of industrial policies and the establishment of indigenous defense industrial capabilities, new electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system providers are entering the market, linking with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as a route to market, typically targeting local OEMs.

Countries are highly price sensitive in the current economic climate, putting pressure on companies to strike a balance between performance, features, and price.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the committed, planned, and upcoming opportunities in the global land EO/IR market in the next 10 years?
  • What geographical markets and segments are growing?
  • What success factors must OEMs in the market consider?
  • What major programs are underway, and what opportunities do they open up for OEMs/contractors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Land Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • Analysis Factsheet
  • Market Overview
  • Context - Market Evolution
  • Demand Overview
  • Key Programs - 2019-2028
  • Critical Success Factors - End-User Perspective

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Market Segmentation
  • Research Objectives and Questions
  • Key Competitors
  • Market Dashboard
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Growth Restraints
  • Restraints Explained
  • Research Methodology
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share of Top Participants
  • Market Share Analysis

4. Competition Analysis

  • L3Harris Technologies
  • Raytheon
  • Leonardo
  • FLIR Systems
  • Elbit Systems

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Regional Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment
  • Opportunities to Look Out For
  • Capability Requirements - Top Countries
  • Regional Industry Presence and Focus
  • Strategic Conclusions

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central & South Asia

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central and South America

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Processing to Enable Faster Sensor-to-Shooter Loop
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-Cost and Medium Capability EO/IR Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Modular and Multi-mission Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments

13. Next Steps

