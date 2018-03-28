Global ePharmacies Industry

LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5361282
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Canada Drugs
- Dr Fox Pharmacy
- eDrugstore.com
- Express Scripts Holding Company
- Giant Eagle, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5361282
ePHARMACIES MCP-6829 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
ePharmacies: A General Categorization
Classification Based on the Need for Prescription
Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
ePharmacy on the Roll Despite Stumbling Blocks
Inherent Benefits of the Channel - A Key Driving Factor
Regulations - A Game Changer for the ePharmacy Market
Legal Status of Online Sale of Medications - Prescription and Non-Prescription in Select Markets
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
ePharmacies Bring Potential Value to Customers
ePharmacies Enable Better Care and Enhance Quality of Life
Prescription Drugs Fuel the Growth of Electronic Pharmacies
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
Table 1: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver
Table 4: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Internet Globalizes Drug Sales through ePharmacies
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Table 6: Global Mobile Internet Subscriptions (In Million) & Smart Phone Penetration Rate (%) in Developed and Developing Countries for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Internet Services Market by Country/Region (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global IP Traffic by End-User Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Consumer and Business (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Smartphone Usage Supports Growing Adoption
Table 9: Global Shipments (in Million Units) of Tablets, Smartphones, Laptops and Desktop PCs: 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Mobile Phones Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Feature Phones and Smartphones: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Market for Smartphones (2011, 2015 & 2016): Volume Sales in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Re-importation or Cross Border Drug Sales: An Area of Concern in the US
Cyber Crime in the Name of ePharmacies on the Rise
Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs
Perils of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs
Operation Pangea X - A Major Crackdown against Illegal Online Pharmacies
3. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Factors Favoring Consumer Inclination towards ePharmacies
Pharmacies and the eCommerce Business Model
ePharmacies: A General Categorization
Classification Based on the Need for Prescription
Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted
Conventional Pharmacies Vs. Electronic Pharmacies: A Comparison
Benefits Conferred by eCommerce Business Model
Feasibility of Electronic Pharmacies
The Click and Brick Strategy
ePharmacies: Stakeholders
Processes and Components of an ePharmacy
Drug Regulatory Authorities of Select Countries
Benefits of ePharmacies
Possible Risks Associated with Electronic Pharmacies
An Assessment of Factors that Deter People from Purchasing Medicines Online
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Zur Rose Group Acquires Vitalsana
Medsonway Solutions Raises New Funding
PetSmart Establishes Online Pharmacy Store - PetSmart Pharmacy
Shop Apotheke Europe Takes Over Europa Apotheek
1mg Takes Over Dawailelo.com
Medlife Announces Investment Plan for Expansion of ePharmacy Business
Axfood to Commence New Online Pharmacy in Sweden
Myra Raises New Funding from Matrix Partners and Times Internet
Ayala Invests in MedGrocer Online Pharmacy Owner Wellbridge Health
1mg Technologies Acquires MediAngels
Walgreens to Close Operations of drugstore.com
Pharmacy2U Merges with ChemistDirect.co.uk
LloydsPharmacy Starts a New Website
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Canada Drugs (Canada)
Dr Fox Pharmacy (UK)
eDrugstore.com (USA)
Express Scripts Holding Company (USA)
Giant Eagle, Inc. (USA)
InternationalDrugMart.com (Cyprus)
Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK)
MediSave (Canada)
Netmeds Marketplace Limited (India)
OptumRx, Inc. (USA)
PlanetRx (UK)
Rowlands Pharmacy (UK)
Sanicare-Apotheke (Germany)
T.mall.com (China)
The Kroger Company (USA)
Walgreen Co. (USA)
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)
Yihaodian (China)
Zur Rose Group AG (Switzerland)
DocMorris NV (Netherlands)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Demographic Shift to Aid Growth
Amazon`s Planned Entry into Pharmacy Market: Challenges & Opportunities for Pharma Industry
Need for Industry Players to Brace the Storm
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: US Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Canadian Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Market Ready for Further Digital Disruption
Online OTC Pharmaceuticals Market in Europe - An Overview
Table 20: ePharmacy OTC Products Market in Europe (2015-2024): Percentage Share of Online OTC Sales of Overall OTC Drugs Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Online Penetration of OTC Products in Europe by Country (2017E): Percentage Share of Online Sales of OTC Drugs Market for Select European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Characterization of Online Pharmacy Shoppers
Changing Face of Regulations around Online Pharmacy
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European Historic Review for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European 14-Year Perspective for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3a. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 25: German ePharmacy Market by Segment (2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of ePharmacy Sales Revenue for Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Leading Categories in the German ePharmacy OTC Market as a Percentage of Overall Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 27: Comparison of Offerings of Major Players in the German ePharmacy Market
Table 28: Price Comparison of Select Drugs on DocMorris, Europa Apotheek and Shop Apotheke
Competition Intensifies in the German and European ePharmacy Market
The ECJ Ruling - Will it Open Doors for Omnichannel Retailing?
Sanicare-Apotheke - A Leading Germany-Based Mail Order Pharmacy
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: German Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3b. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Electronic Prescriptions - A Key Driving Factor
Increased Consumer Inclination towards Online Purchases - A Key Growth Driver
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: UK Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3c. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
France
Pharmacy and Pharmacist Monopoly Scuttles Online Growth Prospects
Italy
Regulatory Changes to Herald Online Pharmacy
Switzerland
Stringent Laws Limit Growth of ePharmacy
Competitive Landscape
Table 33: Leading Players in the Swiss ePharmacy Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Galenica Santé, Zur Rose and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Zur Rose - A Major Pure Play Online Pharmacy
Poland
Market Shows Signs of Tremendous Growth
Russia
Legalization of ePharmacy On the Cards
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Rest of European Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growing Internet Access and Smartphone Adoption to Drive Growth
Table 36: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
ePharmacy Slated to Experience Significant Growth
Multiple Factors Lend Traction
Sheer Size of the Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Tremendous Prospects
Prescription Drugs Hold Key to Future Growth
Rapid Growth in Mobile Networks to Drive Growth
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players Bet on ePharmacy
Self-Operated E-Pharmacies to Overtake Third-Party Platforms
Immense Challenges Lie Ahead of ePharmacy in China
Illegal ePharmacies - A Growing Menace
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
Market Overview
Regulations for Online Medicines
India
Market Overview
Demographic Profile of Online Consumers of Medicines
Unmet Needs with Traditional Pharmacies to Drive Growth
Competitive Landscape
Table 42: Leading Players in the Indian ePharmacy Market by App Installs (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Apps Installed for 1mg, NetMeds, PharmEasy, Practo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industry Players Dot All Market Models
Business Models for ePharmacy in India - A Brief Comparison
Synopsized Review of Select Key Players
Increasing Funding Galvanizes Expansion Plans of Players
Table 43: Funding for Major ePharmacy Startups in India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
1mg to Seek Expansion with Infusion of New Funds
The Regulatory Conundrum
Voluntary Guidelines from the Industry - A Welcome Sign
Issues On Hand for Realization of 'Digital India'
Japan
Regulations on Online Drugs Sales
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Market Analysis
Table 46: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Middle East & African Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview of Regulations on Online Drugs Sales in Brazil
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Latin American Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 70) The United States (17) Canada (15) Europe (19) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (9) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5361282
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-epharmacies-industry-300620979.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article