Global ePharmacies Industry

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



ePHARMACIES MCP-6829 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

ePharmacies: A General Categorization

Classification Based on the Need for Prescription

Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

ePharmacy on the Roll Despite Stumbling Blocks

Inherent Benefits of the Channel - A Key Driving Factor

Regulations - A Game Changer for the ePharmacy Market

Legal Status of Online Sale of Medications - Prescription and Non-Prescription in Select Markets



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

ePharmacies Bring Potential Value to Customers

ePharmacies Enable Better Care and Enhance Quality of Life

Prescription Drugs Fuel the Growth of Electronic Pharmacies

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Table 1: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver

Table 4: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Internet Globalizes Drug Sales through ePharmacies

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Table 6: Global Mobile Internet Subscriptions (In Million) & Smart Phone Penetration Rate (%) in Developed and Developing Countries for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Internet Services Market by Country/Region (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global IP Traffic by End-User Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Consumer and Business (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Smartphone Usage Supports Growing Adoption

Table 9: Global Shipments (in Million Units) of Tablets, Smartphones, Laptops and Desktop PCs: 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Mobile Phones Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Feature Phones and Smartphones: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Market for Smartphones (2011, 2015 & 2016): Volume Sales in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Re-importation or Cross Border Drug Sales: An Area of Concern in the US

Cyber Crime in the Name of ePharmacies on the Rise

Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs

Perils of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs

Operation Pangea X - A Major Crackdown against Illegal Online Pharmacies



3. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Factors Favoring Consumer Inclination towards ePharmacies

Pharmacies and the eCommerce Business Model

ePharmacies: A General Categorization

Classification Based on the Need for Prescription

Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted

Conventional Pharmacies Vs. Electronic Pharmacies: A Comparison

Benefits Conferred by eCommerce Business Model

Feasibility of Electronic Pharmacies

The Click and Brick Strategy

ePharmacies: Stakeholders

Processes and Components of an ePharmacy

Drug Regulatory Authorities of Select Countries

Benefits of ePharmacies

Possible Risks Associated with Electronic Pharmacies

An Assessment of Factors that Deter People from Purchasing Medicines Online



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Zur Rose Group Acquires Vitalsana

Medsonway Solutions Raises New Funding

PetSmart Establishes Online Pharmacy Store - PetSmart Pharmacy

Shop Apotheke Europe Takes Over Europa Apotheek

1mg Takes Over Dawailelo.com

Medlife Announces Investment Plan for Expansion of ePharmacy Business

Axfood to Commence New Online Pharmacy in Sweden

Myra Raises New Funding from Matrix Partners and Times Internet

Ayala Invests in MedGrocer Online Pharmacy Owner Wellbridge Health

1mg Technologies Acquires MediAngels

Walgreens to Close Operations of drugstore.com

Pharmacy2U Merges with ChemistDirect.co.uk

LloydsPharmacy Starts a New Website



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Canada Drugs (Canada)

Dr Fox Pharmacy (UK)

eDrugstore.com (USA)

Express Scripts Holding Company (USA)

Giant Eagle, Inc. (USA)

InternationalDrugMart.com (Cyprus)

Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK)

MediSave (Canada)

Netmeds Marketplace Limited (India)

OptumRx, Inc. (USA)

PlanetRx (UK)

Rowlands Pharmacy (UK)

Sanicare-Apotheke (Germany)

T.mall.com (China)

The Kroger Company (USA)

Walgreen Co. (USA)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)

Yihaodian (China)

Zur Rose Group AG (Switzerland)

DocMorris NV (Netherlands)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Demographic Shift to Aid Growth

Amazon`s Planned Entry into Pharmacy Market: Challenges & Opportunities for Pharma Industry

Need for Industry Players to Brace the Storm

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: US Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Canadian Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Market Ready for Further Digital Disruption

Online OTC Pharmaceuticals Market in Europe - An Overview

Table 20: ePharmacy OTC Products Market in Europe (2015-2024): Percentage Share of Online OTC Sales of Overall OTC Drugs Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Online Penetration of OTC Products in Europe by Country (2017E): Percentage Share of Online Sales of OTC Drugs Market for Select European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Characterization of Online Pharmacy Shoppers

Changing Face of Regulations around Online Pharmacy

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European Historic Review for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European 14-Year Perspective for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3a. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 25: German ePharmacy Market by Segment (2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of ePharmacy Sales Revenue for Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Leading Categories in the German ePharmacy OTC Market as a Percentage of Overall Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 27: Comparison of Offerings of Major Players in the German ePharmacy Market

Table 28: Price Comparison of Select Drugs on DocMorris, Europa Apotheek and Shop Apotheke

Competition Intensifies in the German and European ePharmacy Market

The ECJ Ruling - Will it Open Doors for Omnichannel Retailing?

Sanicare-Apotheke - A Leading Germany-Based Mail Order Pharmacy

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: German Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3b. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Electronic Prescriptions - A Key Driving Factor

Increased Consumer Inclination towards Online Purchases - A Key Growth Driver

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: UK Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3c. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

France

Pharmacy and Pharmacist Monopoly Scuttles Online Growth Prospects

Italy

Regulatory Changes to Herald Online Pharmacy

Switzerland

Stringent Laws Limit Growth of ePharmacy

Competitive Landscape

Table 33: Leading Players in the Swiss ePharmacy Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Galenica Santé, Zur Rose and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Zur Rose - A Major Pure Play Online Pharmacy

Poland

Market Shows Signs of Tremendous Growth

Russia

Legalization of ePharmacy On the Cards

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Rest of European Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growing Internet Access and Smartphone Adoption to Drive Growth

Table 36: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for ePharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

ePharmacy Slated to Experience Significant Growth

Multiple Factors Lend Traction

Sheer Size of the Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Tremendous Prospects

Prescription Drugs Hold Key to Future Growth

Rapid Growth in Mobile Networks to Drive Growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Bet on ePharmacy

Self-Operated E-Pharmacies to Overtake Third-Party Platforms

Immense Challenges Lie Ahead of ePharmacy in China

Illegal ePharmacies - A Growing Menace

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Market Overview

Regulations for Online Medicines

India

Market Overview

Demographic Profile of Online Consumers of Medicines

Unmet Needs with Traditional Pharmacies to Drive Growth

Competitive Landscape

Table 42: Leading Players in the Indian ePharmacy Market by App Installs (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Apps Installed for 1mg, NetMeds, PharmEasy, Practo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industry Players Dot All Market Models

Business Models for ePharmacy in India - A Brief Comparison

Synopsized Review of Select Key Players

Increasing Funding Galvanizes Expansion Plans of Players

Table 43: Funding for Major ePharmacy Startups in India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

1mg to Seek Expansion with Infusion of New Funds

The Regulatory Conundrum

Voluntary Guidelines from the Industry - A Welcome Sign

Issues On Hand for Realization of 'Digital India'

Japan

Regulations on Online Drugs Sales

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 46: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Middle East & African Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Regulations on Online Drugs Sales in Brazil

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Latin American Historic Review for ePharmacies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 70) The United States (17) Canada (15) Europe (19) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (9) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

