Global ePharmacies Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: Amazon's Planned Entry into Pharmacy Market - Challenges & Opportunities for Pharma Industry
Aug 13, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ePharmacies - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ePharmacies in US$ Million.
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Canada Drugs (Canada)
- DocMorris NV (Netherlands)
- Dr Fox Pharmacy (UK)
- eDrugstore.com (USA)
- Express Scripts Holding Company (USA)
- Giant Eagle, Inc. (USA)
- InternationalDrugMart.com (Cyprus)
- Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK)
- MediSave (Canada)
- Netmeds Marketplace Limited (India)
- OptumRx, Inc. (USA)
- PlanetRx (UK)
- Rowlands Pharmacy (UK)
- Sanicare-Apotheke (Germany)
- T.mall.com (China)
- The Kroger Company (USA)
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)
- Walgreen Co. (USA)
- Yihaodian (China)
- Zur Rose Group AG (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
ePharmacies: A General Categorization
Classification Based on the Need for Prescription
Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
ePharmacy on the Roll Despite Stumbling Blocks
Inherent Benefits of the Channel
A Key Driving Factor
Regulations
A Game Changer for the ePharmacy Market
Legal Status of Online Sale of Medications
Prescription and Non-Prescription in Select Markets
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
ePharmacies Bring Potential Value to Customers
ePharmacies Enable Better Care and Enhance Quality of Life
Prescription Drugs Fuel the Growth of Electronic Pharmacies
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver
Internet Globalizes Drug Sales through ePharmacies
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Rising Smartphone Usage Supports Growing Adoption
Re-importation or Cross Border Drug Sales: An Area of Concern in the US
Cyber Crime in the Name of ePharmacies on the Rise
Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs
Perils of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs
Operation Pangea X
A Major Crackdown against Illegal Online Pharmacies
3. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Factors Favoring Consumer Inclination towards ePharmacies
Pharmacies and the eCommerce Business Model
ePharmacies: A General Categorization
Classification Based on the Need for Prescription
Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted
Conventional Pharmacies Vs. Electronic Pharmacies: A Comparison
Benefits Conferred by eCommerce Business Model
Feasibility of Electronic Pharmacies
The Click and Brick Strategy
ePharmacies: Stakeholders
Processes and Components of an ePharmacy
Drug Regulatory Authorities of Select Countries
Benefits of ePharmacies
Possible Risks Associated with Electronic Pharmacies
An Assessment of Factors that Deter People from Purchasing Medicines Online
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Zur Rose Group Acquires Vitalsana
Medsonway Solutions Raises New Funding
PetSmart Establishes Online Pharmacy Store
PetSmart Pharmacy
Shop Apotheke Europe Takes Over Europa Apotheek
1mg Takes Over Dawailelo.com
Medlife Announces Investment Plan for Expansion of ePharmacy Business
Axfood to Commence New Online Pharmacy in Sweden
Myra Raises New Funding from Matrix Partners and Times Internet
Ayala Invests in MedGrocer Online Pharmacy Owner Wellbridge Health
1mg Technologies Acquires MediAngels
Walgreens to Close Operations of drugstore.com
Pharmacy2U Merges with ChemistDirect.co.uk
LloydsPharmacy Starts a New Website
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Demographic Shift to Aid Growth
Amazon`s Planned Entry into Pharmacy Market: Challenges & Opportunities for Pharma Industry
Need for Industry Players to Brace the Storm
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Market Ready for Further Digital Disruption
Online OTC Pharmaceuticals Market in Europe
An Overview
Characterization of Online Pharmacy Shoppers
Changing Face of Regulations around Online Pharmacy
B.Market Analytics
3a. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Competition Intensifies in the German and European ePharmacy Market
The ECJ Ruling
Will it Open Doors for Omnichannel Retailing?
Sanicare-Apotheke
A Leading Germany-Based Mail Order Pharmacy
B.Market Analytics
3b. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Electronic Prescriptions
A Key Driving Factor
Increased Consumer Inclination towards Online Purchases
A Key Growth Driver
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
3c. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
France
Pharmacy and Pharmacist Monopoly Scuttles Online Growth Prospects
Italy
Regulatory Changes to Herald Online Pharmacy
Switzerland
Stringent Laws Limit Growth of ePharmacy
Competitive Landscape
Zur Rose
A Major Pure Play Online Pharmacy
Poland
Market Shows Signs of Tremendous Growth
Russia
Legalization of ePharmacy On the Cards
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growing Internet Access and Smartphone Adoption to Drive Growth
B.Market Analytics
4a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
ePharmacy Slated to Experience Significant Growth
Multiple Factors Lend Traction
Sheer Size of the Pharmaceutical Industry Promises Tremendous Prospects
Prescription Drugs Hold Key to Future Growth
Rapid Growth in Mobile Networks to Drive Growth
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players Bet on ePharmacy
Self-Operated E-Pharmacies to Overtake Third-Party Platforms
Immense Challenges Lie Ahead of ePharmacy in China
Illegal ePharmacies
A Growing Menace
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
Market Overview
Regulations for Online Medicines
India
Market Overview
Demographic Profile of Online Consumers of Medicines
Unmet Needs with Traditional Pharmacies to Drive Growth
Competitive Landscape
Industry Players Dot All Market Models
Business Models for ePharmacy in India
A Brief Comparison
Synopsized Review of Select Key Players
Increasing Funding Galvanizes Expansion Plans of Players
1mg to Seek Expansion with Infusion of New Funds
The Regulatory Conundrum
Voluntary Guidelines from the Industry
A Welcome Sign
Issues On Hand for Realization of Digital India'
Japan
Regulations on Online Drugs Sales
Strategic Corporate Developments
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (15)
- Europe (19)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
