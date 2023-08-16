Global Epifluidic Diagnostics Technology Advancements Analysis Report 2023-2027: From Wearable to Reliable - Disruptive Technologies in Flexible Microfluidics and Electronics

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epifluidic Diagnostics Technology Advancements and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the advancements in epifluidic diagnostics technology, identifying the growth opportunities they present for the healthcare industry.

The report takes a comprehensive look at the different types of epifluidic diagnostic technologies and their benefits and identifies the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market. It also identifies the key participants in the sweat-based epifluidic diagnostics and ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics segments, examining the technologies they employ, their target applications, and commercial readiness levels.

The study covers regional and industry trends, including funding rounds, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and patents filed. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Epifluidic diagnostics is an emerging class of wearable diagnostics that enables sweat and interstitial fluid (ISF) analysis through skin-interfaced microfluidic systems. These body-worn skin-conformable and flexible miniature devices with microelectronics, sensors, and flexible microfluidics allow long-term, painless, and continuous sampling of the alternate biofluids and real-time and continuous monitoring of diagnostic targets for precise health management.

Technology advancements in this field, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions help enable higher diagnostics accuracy and enhanced user convenience.

Researchers have found evidence that sweat- and ISF-based diagnostics can be used for a diverse range of applications, including viral infection detection, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, urea monitoring, and Parkinson's disease management. Sweat-based epifluidic diagnostics are predominantly utilized for hydration management and substance-use detection, while ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics are employed for metabolite measurement.

Key players are actively expanding ISF-based epifluidic diagnostics for more clinical uses, such as therapeutic drug monitoring, cardiovascular disease monitoring, and sepsis detection. With several sectors of impact, epifluidic diagnostics has high market potential in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Epifluidic Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Conventional Diagnostics and Epifluidic Diagnostics: A Comparison

Components of an Epifluidic Diagnostic Device and Emerging Innovations

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

3. Technology Analysis: Sweat-based Epifluidic Diagnostics

Overview

Competitive Environment

Emerging Sweat-sensing Applications from the Academic Innovation Ecosystem

4. Technology Analysis: ISF-based Epifluidic Diagnostics

Overview

Competitive Environment

Emerging ISF-Sensing Applications from the Academic Innovation Ecosystem

5. Innovation Indicators

Commercial Availability of Sweat- and ISF-Based Epifluidic Diagnostics for Different Target Analytes

Epifluidic Diagnostics: Diverse Applications and Development Status

Technology Roadmap of Epifluidic Diagnostics

Regional Trends of Epifluidic Diagnostic Device Development

Analysis of M&As in the Epifluidic Diagnostics Industry, 2020-2023

Analysis of Government Funding for Epifluidic Diagnostics, 2020-2023

Snapshot of Private Funding for Epifluidic Diagnostics, 2020-2023

6. Patent Analysis

IP Activity Analysis on Epifluidic Diagnostics (2018-2023)

Sweat-based Epifluidic Diagnostics - Innovation Themes Analysis (2018-2023)

ISF-based Epifluidic Diagnostics - Innovation Themes Analysis (2018-2023)

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Novel Microfluidic Systems Analyzing Alternate Sampleable Biofluids

Growth Opportunity 2: IoT, AI/ML Algorithms, and Other Advanced Information and Communication Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Collaborations between Key Players, Academic Institutes, and Governments

8. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Patents

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pjs0n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets