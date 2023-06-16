Global Epigenetic Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2028: Penetration of Targeted Medicine in Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epigenetic Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global epigenetic therapeutics market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Growth factors include aging populations, increased frequency of cancer risk associated with aging and increased prevalence of cancers cases such as acute-T-cell leukemia, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Non-Small-Cell lung cancers. Epigenetic drug therapy serves as an ultimate treatment option when a cancer patient is not responding to the conventional therapies such as chemotherapy.



Technological innovations in epigenetic drug discovery and development are driving increased use of epigenetic therapeutics, which also is pushing market growth. However, loss of exclusivity in the case of a few branded drugs and the entry of generic drugs into the market is the restraining the growth of this market.



In 2022, the PRAP inhibitors segment held the largest share of the global market for epigenetic therapeutics, with 51.7% of the market, followed by Kinase inhibitors (37.5%), HDAC inhibitors (5.8%), IDH inhibitors (2.8%), DNMT inhibitors (1.9%) and KMT inhibitors (0.2%).

Report Scope

This report is a comprehensive study of the global market for epigenetic therapeutics. It describes the epigenetic therapeutics market, which is segmented by product type and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into PRAP inhibitors, Kinase inhibitors, IDH inhibitors, HDAC inhibitors, DNMT inhibitors and KMT inhibitors. The market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report examines the factors driving growth in the epigenetic drugs market, and it reviews major players, established companies and new entrants. The report, however, does not cover epigenetic diagnostic assays and instruments.

The report includes:

77 tables

A comprehensive overview of the global markets for epigenetic therapeutics

Analyses of the global market trends with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Understanding of the upcoming market potential for epigenetic therapeutics with an emphasis on new products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global epigenetic therapeutics market, and corresponding market share analysis product type and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, new products and applications in epigenomics, and COVID-19 impact on the industry

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market for epigenetic therapeutics, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2028

A look at the recent breakthrough innovations, key technological issues, market regulations, and current status on the intellectual property rights on epigenetic therapeutics

Review of patent trends and research publications for innovations in the genome-editing technologies

Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape

Analysis of the competitive environment and market opportunities based on the company's business strategies, product mapping, and operational integration

Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma corporations, including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, Ipsen, Seagen, and Incyte

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Epigenetic Therapeutics

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions

Overview

Epigenetics

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Risk of Cancer in Major Countries

Penetration of Targeted Medicine in Emerging Markets

Market Opportunity

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

PRAP Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

IDH Inhibitors

HDAC Inhibitors

DNMT Inhibitors

KMT Inhibitors

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments

Impact of COVID-19 on Epigenetic Therapeutics Markets

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies

CRISPR

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Multitargeting Agents

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis, by Manufacturer

Chapter 11 Pipeline Analysis

Clinical Trials Scenario

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Clovis Oncology

GSK PLC

Incyte

Ipsen

Seagen

Servier Laboratories, Ltd.

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8z2rr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets