Global Epigenetic Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2028: Penetration of Targeted Medicine in Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

16 Jun, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epigenetic Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global epigenetic therapeutics market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% over the forecast period.
Growth factors include aging populations, increased frequency of cancer risk associated with aging and increased prevalence of cancers cases such as acute-T-cell leukemia, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Non-Small-Cell lung cancers. Epigenetic drug therapy serves as an ultimate treatment option when a cancer patient is not responding to the conventional therapies such as chemotherapy.
Technological innovations in epigenetic drug discovery and development are driving increased use of epigenetic therapeutics, which also is pushing market growth. However, loss of exclusivity in the case of a few branded drugs and the entry of generic drugs into the market is the restraining the growth of this market.
In 2022, the PRAP inhibitors segment held the largest share of the global market for epigenetic therapeutics, with 51.7% of the market, followed by Kinase inhibitors (37.5%), HDAC inhibitors (5.8%), IDH inhibitors (2.8%), DNMT inhibitors (1.9%) and KMT inhibitors (0.2%).
Report Scope
This report is a comprehensive study of the global market for epigenetic therapeutics. It describes the epigenetic therapeutics market, which is segmented by product type and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into PRAP inhibitors, Kinase inhibitors, IDH inhibitors, HDAC inhibitors, DNMT inhibitors and KMT inhibitors. The market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
This report examines the factors driving growth in the epigenetic drugs market, and it reviews major players, established companies and new entrants. The report, however, does not cover epigenetic diagnostic assays and instruments.
The report includes:
- 77 tables
- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for epigenetic therapeutics
- Analyses of the global market trends with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Understanding of the upcoming market potential for epigenetic therapeutics with an emphasis on new products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global epigenetic therapeutics market, and corresponding market share analysis product type and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, new products and applications in epigenomics, and COVID-19 impact on the industry
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market for epigenetic therapeutics, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2028
- A look at the recent breakthrough innovations, key technological issues, market regulations, and current status on the intellectual property rights on epigenetic therapeutics
- Review of patent trends and research publications for innovations in the genome-editing technologies
- Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape
- Analysis of the competitive environment and market opportunities based on the company's business strategies, product mapping, and operational integration
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma corporations, including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, Ipsen, Seagen, and Incyte
Key Attributes
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
155
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$6.8 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$9.8 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
7.7 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for Epigenetic Therapeutics
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions
- Overview
- Epigenetics
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Risk of Cancer in Major Countries
- Penetration of Targeted Medicine in Emerging Markets
- Market Opportunity
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Introduction
- PRAP Inhibitors
- Kinase Inhibitors
- IDH Inhibitors
- HDAC Inhibitors
- DNMT Inhibitors
- KMT Inhibitors
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19
- Introduction
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments
- Impact of COVID-19 on Epigenetic Therapeutics Markets
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies
- CRISPR
- Antibody Drug Conjugates
- Multitargeting Agents
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis, by Manufacturer
Chapter 11 Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical Trials Scenario
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Clovis Oncology
- GSK PLC
- Incyte
- Ipsen
- Seagen
- Servier Laboratories, Ltd.
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
