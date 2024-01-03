Global Epigenetics Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epigenetics Market by Product & Service (Enzymes (DNA-modifying Enzymes), Kits & Reagents (Antibodies), Instrument, Software), Method (DNA Methylation), Technique (NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Oncology, Immunology), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3%

This report provides a detailed picture of the epigenetics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the technology, type, disease indication, route of administration, end-user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

Factors such as increased investments in research and development, coupled with a reduction in sequencing costs and time, support from government initiatives and funding for epigenetics research, advancements in technology for epigenetic research, and a growing interest in epigenetic-based therapeutics.

The kits & reagents segment segment held the dominant share in the epigenetics market

Based on product & service, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service. The kits & reagents segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR. The rapid expansion of epigenetics studies, combined with the introduction of cost-effective and user-friendly kits by market participants are likely to have positive impact on the growth of the market.

DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the method segment in 2022

Based on method, the epigenetics market is segmented into, DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods. In 2022, the DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the epigenetics market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to the effectiveness of employing DNA methylation techniques for cancer research.

Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace in the epigenetics market

The epigenetics market region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and the Africa. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is majorly driven by enhancements in healthcare infrastructure within developing APAC economies, coupled with strategic partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and expansions pursued by local industry players.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing investment in research & development, declining sequencing cost & time, favorable government initiatives and funding for epigenetics research, technological advancements in epigenetic research and rising demand for epigenetic-based therapeutics), restraints (Limited application of epigenomic data in toxicology, data privacy concern and security issues associated with management of large scale- epigenetic data ), opportunities (Expanding application of epigenetics and integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm) and challenges (Concerns Regarding the Quality of Antibodies, Challenges associated epigenetics editing, off target effect) are influencing the growth of epigenetics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the epigenetics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the epigenetics market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the epigenetics market.

