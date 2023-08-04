Global Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market Report 2023, with Profiles of Leading Players Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Unimicron Technology

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epoxy Resin PCB Laminate Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the epoxy resin PCB laminate market, including trends, growth opportunities, and insights on key players.

The global epoxy resin PCB laminate market shows promising growth prospects with lucrative opportunities in the communication, consumer electronic, computer/peripheral, military/aerospace, industrial electronic, and automotive sectors. According to the report, the market is projected to reach an estimated value of $1.68 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Several factors are driving this market growth, including the rising demand for lightweight and durable epoxy resin, the increased application of terminal electronic products, and continuous technological advancements in PCB boards.

Segmentation by Physical Form:

The report segments the epoxy resin PCB laminate market based on physical form, application, and region. The physical form segment includes solid, liquid, solutions, and solvent cut epoxy. Among these, the liquid segment is expected to remain the largest over the forecast period due to its stability for extended periods at room temperature and superior properties, such as dimensional stability during cure, chemical resistance, durability, and adhesion.

Segmentation by Application:

In terms of application, the consumer electronics segment is projected to dominate the market from 2023 to 2028. The segment's growth can be attributed to advancements in smartphones, touchscreen tablets, laptops, and telecommunication products.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the epoxy resin PCB laminate market during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced circuits in consumer electronics and telecommunication products, along with rising government regulations on environmental standards.

Key Features of the Report:

The report offers valuable insights into the epoxy resin PCB laminate market, including:

Market Size Estimates: Epoxy resin PCB laminate market size estimation in terms of value ($B). Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Epoxy resin PCB laminate market size by physical form, application, and region. Regional Analysis: Epoxy resin PCB laminate market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different physical forms, applications, and regions for the epoxy resin PCB laminate market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

What are the high-growth opportunities for the epoxy resin PCB laminate market based on physical form, application, and region? Which segments will experience faster growth and why? Which region will witness rapid growth and why? What are the key factors impacting market dynamics, along with the major challenges and business risks? What are the emerging trends in the epoxy resin PCB laminate market and the reasons behind them? What are the changing demands of customers in the market? What are the new developments in the market, and which companies are leading these advancements? Who are the major players in this market, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing for business growth? What are the competing products in this market and the potential threats they pose for material or product substitution? How has M&A activity impacted the industry in the last five years?

Competitive Landscape:

Companies in the epoxy resin PCB laminate market are striving to enhance their market presence by focusing on product quality, expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, and optimizing integration opportunities across the value chain. Key players profiled in the report include

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Unimicron Technology

Young Poong Electronics

Zhen Ding Technology Holding

BASF

Solvay

Huntsman International

3M

Olin Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pttgm3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets