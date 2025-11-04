Global Equipment International, LLC & Snow West Group Realty, LLC Announce Acquisition of Greif Containerboard Paper Mill; Auction and Redevelopment Plans Underway

Site Address: 100 Newark Ave, Fitchburg, MA 01420

FITCHBURG, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Equipment International, LLC ("GEI") and Snow West Group Realty, LLC have announced the acquisition of the former Greif Containerboard Paper Mill, a 650,000-square-foot industrial complex on 200 acres including Snows Mill Pond in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Signode MH-RMF Roll Strapper 72"diam. (2002) 650,000 Sq. Ft. Greif Containerboard Paper Mill Facility Over 1,500 Lots

The site, which has long been part of the region's manufacturing heritage, will soon enter a new chapter. GEI plans to conduct a three-day auction of the mill's equipment and assets on December 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2025, and is also exploring future redevelopment and leasing opportunities for the expansive property.

"Our team is proud to invest in Fitchburg and to help guide the next phase of this property's life," said Jordan Feldman, Vice President at Global Equipment International. "There's tremendous potential here— Its strategic location, access to rail infrastructure, and proximity to major highways make it well-positioned for modern industrial or mixed-use redevelopment. We're committed to working with the city and local stakeholders to find the right long-term vision for the site."

Global Equipment International and Snow West Group Realty, LLC envision a variety of possibilities for the property following the auction, including industrial reuse, warehousing and logistics operations, light manufacturing, or mixed commercial development. GEI's goal is to create new opportunities that align with Fitchburg's ongoing revitalization efforts and the broader growth occurring across North Central Massachusetts.

The company is actively engaging with economic development organizations, municipal leaders, and private investors to evaluate long-term strategies that can attract new businesses, generate jobs, and preserve the site's industrial legacy while embracing new forms of sustainable growth.

For information on the auction or to discuss redevelopment opportunities, please contact Jordan Feldman at [email protected]

About Global Equipment International, LLC

Global Equipment International (GEI) is a leading supplier of used machinery and complete plants for the pulp and paper, converting, and related process industries. With decades of experience in asset recovery, plant liquidations, and equipment sales, GEI provides global solutions that help clients maximize value, minimize waste, and extend the life cycle of industrial resources. GEI's global reach and strong track record of managing complex industrial transitions make it a trusted partner for both asset recovery and redevelopment initiatives worldwide.

Contact:

Jordan Feldman

Vice President, Global Equipment International, LLC

Phone: 215-664-6016

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.globalequipintl.com

