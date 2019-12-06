Global Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market 2020-2022 with Allianz, AXA Equitable, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance and Pacific Life Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Report 2020 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global equity indexed life insurance market.



The global equity indexed life insurance market was valued at about $2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.33 billion at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2022.



The equity indexed life insurance market consists of sales of equity indexed life insurance that focuses on building a cash value which can be borrowed against or invested and used to cover increases in the cost of the insurance. This results in the elimination of premium payments. Equity-indexed life insurance offers flexibility on the amount of premiums and a cash value which can provide gains equal to that of the stock market.



The equity indexed life insurance market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for equity indexed life insurance and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The economic growth in the emerging markets drives the equity indexed life insurance market with the economies being exposed to external cyclical factors. Improving global economies, and a positive scenario in interest rates will continue to impact the market positively. For instance, the report by sigma in 2019 shows that the seven largest emerging markets will contribute around 42% of global growth, with China alone contributing 27%. This growth will drive the need to cover businesses with insurances and thereby contribute to the growth of the market.



The equity indexed life insurance market is being restrained by a low awareness about life insurance, which also includes equity indexed life insurance. This results in a fewer number of people buying equity indexed life insurance. For instance, according to a report by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority conducted in 2016, the life insurance penetration in India was just 3.69%. The complexity of equity indexed life insurance results in even lesser awareness about the product. Even though the awareness levels are increasing recently, they are still very low in some regions, thus restraining the market. Poor advice, wrong information and lack of understanding has a negative influence on the market.



Companies in the equity indexed life insurance market are undergoing transformation through automation of insurance activities. According to a report by McKinsey, about a quarter of full time positions in the insurance industry will be replaced by automation in the next 10 years, due to a higher efficiency and error free tasks possible through automation. The positions that will be replaced include those of IT, operations, administrative support and sales support.



For instance, a Scandinavian insurance company has rigorously transformed the claims handling process by the use of automation. In another instance, Haven Life, a life insurance company, has used digital technology for offering life insurance quickly and at a low cost. The company has achieved this through an online application process that needs a maximum of 20 minutes to make an instant decision on term coverage up to $1 million.



Major players in the market are Allianz, AXA Equitable, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance and Pacific Life.



