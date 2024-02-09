Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market Insights Report 2024-2029 Featuring Leading Vendors - Bayer, Pfizer, Coloplast, Eli Lilly and Company, and Boston Scientific

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global erectile dysfunction treatment market was valued at $4,727.51 million in 2023 and registered a negative CAGR of -0.94%.

The market reach is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction and associated chronic diseases such as diabetes, benign prostate hyperplasia, prostate cancer, and CVDs, which can, in turn, pose high-risk factors for the occurrence of disease, are critical factors for the erectile dysfunction treatment market.

In 2023, North America and Europe dominated the market with a market share of 33.63% and 29.05%, respectively. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for erectile dysfunction treatment in terms of revenue during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 2.70%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the global erectile dysfunction treatment market. The revenue generated from the sale of drugs & devices is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the global erectile dysfunction treatment market, including the global erectile dysfunction treatment market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



Based on product, the drugs segment dominated the market over the devices segment and accounted for a market share of 79.08%, whereas the devices segment accounted for a 20.92% share. However, during the forecast period, the devices segment will likely witness the highest incremental and absolute growth of $252.58 million and 25.54%, respectively.

The route of administration (RoA) segment of ED drugs is sub-segmented into oral medications, penile injections, and topical drugs. Among the three sub-segments, oral drugs occupied the largest share, which is attributed to the high adoption of branded drugs. Overall, 92.57% was occupied by oral drugs, followed by penile injections at 4.70% and topical drugs at 2.73%.

Rising awareness, growing patient willingness to demand medical assistance for disease care and management, and the increasing presence of favorable guidelines that recommend the use of drugs and devices for the treatment of ED are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global erectile dysfunction treatment market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Coloplast, and Boston Scientific are some of the leading players currently dominating the global erectile dysfunction treatment market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the ED treatment market and gain access to commercially launched products.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

Drugs

Route of Administration

Oral Drugs

Penile Injections

Topical Drugs

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Portals

Devices

Type

Penile Implants

Vacuum Construction Devices

Shock Wave Therapy

Others

