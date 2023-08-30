Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $6.7 Billion to 2031 - Development of Long-acting EPO Formulations Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, the global erythropoietin drugs market has emerged as a critical player, fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic kidney disease and the rising incidence of cancer on a global scale.

With a valuation of USD 10.3 billion in 2022, this market's trajectory is poised for further ascent, projected to achieve a robust CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period spanning 2023-2031, ultimately reaching a commendable value of USD 17 billion by 2031.

Erythropoietin (EPO) drugs, a vital class of therapeutic agents, bear the responsibility of bolstering red blood cell production within the human body. These medications stand as pillars in the treatment of anemia, particularly in cases involving chronic kidney disease, cancer, or medical procedures such as chemotherapy or dialysis. Emulating the action of the naturally occurring erythropoietin hormone, synthesized by the kidneys to regulate red blood cell generation, EPO drugs bring relief to patients grappling with anemia-related challenges.

Situated at the heart of the pharmaceutical realm, the Erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market operates as a critical facet of the industry, focusing on the creation and distribution of medications aimed at invigorating red blood cell production. In this landscape, EPO drugs assume a role of paramount significance, orchestrating the management of anemia, especially among individuals stricken by chronic kidney disease, cancer, or undergoing intensive procedures like chemotherapy and dialysis.

A tapestry woven from multiple threads, the market's propulsion is attributed to a confluence of factors. The swelling prevalence of chronic kidney disease, compounded by the surge in cancer incidences on a global canvas, fuels the market's momentum. The shifting demographics, coupled with the surge in conditions like diabetes and hypertension, converge to drive the escalating prevalence of chronic kidney disease, thus magnifying the demand for EPO drugs.

Moreover, the arena of oncology has witnessed a marked expansion in the utilization of EPO drugs, as they proffer a crucial hand in managing the anemia intricately linked with cancer and its treatment paradigms.

Advancements in drug delivery systems have also been a key driver in the market. The development of long-acting EPO formulations and sustained-release implants has improved patient convenience and compliance by reducing the frequency of drug administration.



In summary, the EPO drugs market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and the increasing use of EPO drugs in oncology. Advancements in drug delivery systems, the entry of biosimilars, and regulatory compliance are key trends shaping the market. As the demand for effective anaemia management continues to rise, the market for EPO drugs is expected to grow further, driven by innovation and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Key Trends in the Erythropoietin Drugs Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): The increasing prevalence of CKD, driven by factors such as aging population, diabetes, and hypertension, is a major driver for the growth of the EPO drugs market. CKD often leads to anemia, and EPO drugs are an important treatment option to manage anemia in these patients

Growing Use in Oncology: EPO drugs are widely used in the field of oncology to manage anemia associated with chemotherapy and cancer-related conditions. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, the demand for EPO drugs in cancer care is expected to increase

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems: The development of new drug delivery systems, such as long-acting EPO formulations and sustained-release implants, is a key trend in the EPO drugs market. These advancements aim to enhance patient convenience and adherence by reducing the frequency of drug administration

Biosimilars and Patent Expirations: The market for EPO drugs has witnessed the entry of biosimilars, which are highly similar versions of the original EPO drugs. The availability of biosimilars has increased competition and led to cost savings for healthcare systems. Additionally, the expiration of patents for some originator EPO drugs has further contributed to market growth

The major companies in the market are as follows:

Amgen Inc

Biocon Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

LG Chem Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Drug Type

Biologics

Biosimilars

Market Breakup by Product Type

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Haematology

Kidney Disorder

Cancer

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

