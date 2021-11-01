Global Escalator Cleaning Machine Market Report 2021-2026 - Nilfisk, Karcher, and Duplex Dominate the Industry Due to their Vast Infrastructure and R&D Facilities

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Escalator Cleaning Machine Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global escalator cleaning machine market size to witness USD 1335.00 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 11.36% during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the escalator cleaning machine market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies operating in the market.



The global escalator cleaning machine market has been witnessing consistent growth over the last few years, and the growth is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising shift towards urbanization and urban lifestyle is one of the key factors driving demand for escalator cleaners.

There was a decline in the production level and demand in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed across various countries because of COVID-19. However, as soon as the economy started to see a reviving trend, the demand started rising due to increased safety norms and various COVID-19 protocols.

ESCALATOR CLEANING MACHINE MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Walk-behind escalator cleaning machine dominates the industry by product. The major reasons for this are its low cost, ease of use, and economical for small-scale setup.

Nowadays, many vendors have started offering machines with both dry and wet cleaning features. Since this feature is new and effective, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Airport and air travel will increase in global, regional economies, with APAC and the Middle East performing strongly. Modernization of airports, the launch of many greenfield airports and, an increase in low-cost carriers are driving the growth. This will, in turn, increase market demand for escalator cleaning machines in this sector.

Direct sales channels dominate around 63.32% of the escalator cleaning machine market share. It allows consumers to buy goods directly from vendors, selling their products at lower prices and gaining a competitive edge.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The growth of construction activities and the expansion of commercial areas drive the demand for professional cleaning equipment.



North America was the largest market for escalator cleaners, with a share of 31.71% in 2020. A highly stable economy, awareness about the technology, large commercial industrial base are the major factors propelling the elevator and escalator industry.



The APAC region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global market, which is supported by strong economic development in India and China.



In France, the growth of the travel and tourism industry resulted in increased hospitality occupancy rates of 75%. The rising tourist traffic in the country has propelled the need for higher cleaning and maintenance, which, in turn, is driving the demand for escalator cleaners.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global escalator cleaning machine market is highly competitive with the presence of a considerable number of vendors. The market's key vendors are Alfred Karcher, Duplex cleaning machines, Eureka, HEFTER Cleantech, JUMA Reinigungstechnik, Nilfisk Group, Rosemor International, Columbus, Roots Multiclean, MACH, and Henan Pivot Machinery.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing labor expense in several developed regions, rising shift towards robotic and automation, and shifting trend towards less human intervention are the major factors boosting demand for automatic escalator cleaning machines.

The most significant benefit of walk-behind escalator cleaning machine is that they are typically a more economical option.

Commercial cleaning, industrial cleaning, and janitorial services concentrate in developed industrial economies such as Australia , Canada , Japan , the US, and countries in Western Europe .

, , , the US, and countries in . The main factor hindering the growth of commercial cleaning equipment is cheap labor in less developed countries.

Global players such as Nilfisk, Karcher, and Duplex dominate the industry due to their vast infrastructure and R&D facilities.

Key Vendors

Alfred Karcher

Duplex Cleaning Machines

Eureka

HEFTER Cleantech

JUMA Reinigungstechnik

Nilfisk Group

Rosemor International

Columbus

Roots Multiclean

MACH

Henan Pivot Machinery

