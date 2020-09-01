Global Escherichia Coli (E. coli) Testing Market Analysis 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Escherichia Coli Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Escherichia Coli Testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.



Most of the Escherichia coli strains are harmless but some strains such as Shiga toxin-producing E.coli, can cause severe foodborne disease and mostly transmitted through consumption of undercooked or raw ground meat products, raw milk, and contaminated raw vegetables and sprouts. Symptoms of the diseases caused by Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea (haemorrhagic colitis), fever and vomiting.



In the case of water treatment plants, Escherichia coli is the test organism for finding out the effectiveness of the effluent disinfection treatment process. According to an article published in the Journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, Escherichia coli accounts for over 85% of all urinary tract infections. Increasing prevalence of diarrhoea and high government funding are the key factors that drive the growth of E. coli testing market.



Key Market Trends



Enzyme Substrate Expected to be a Major Segment



Enzyme substrate tests use hydrolyzable fluorogenic substrates to simultaneously detect enzymes produced by total Escherichia coli (E. coli). Most Escherichia coli strains produce enzyme - glucuronidase, which cleaves a fluorogenic substrate in the medium to release fluorogen and the release of fluorogen indicates that E. coli are present.



The demand for enzyme-substrate methods has increased in the past few years. Enzyme substrate methods are easy to perform and do not require any sophisticated laboratory equipment and skilled personnel. The enzyme-substrate method is also performed based on presence or absence (P/A) tests. P/A tests are qualitative tests that produce colored substrate indicating the presence of E.coli in the water sample and these P/A test is easy to perform wherein only a small or medium size incubator is required to store test bottles. Based on the same principle, the P/A tests have modified to provide a quantitative most probable number (MPN) count of E.coli in the water sample.



Therefore with the increasing government support and development of drug-resistant species of Escherichia coli (E. coli) are the major driving factor for the global Escherichia coli testing market.



North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



North America is expected to hold the largest share globally in the Escherichia coli (E. coli) market in the year 2017. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, every year in the United States, infections caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli) approximately 265,000 illnesses and about 100 deaths.



Approximately 40 percent of these infections are caused by the strain Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7, part of the shiga toxin-producing group of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria (STEC) and other 60 percent of Escherichia coli (E. coli) cases are caused by non-0157:H7 shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) (STEC). Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the hygienic, the introduction of advanced testing technologies in this region is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Escherichia coli Testing Market is moderately competitive and consists of of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently domianting the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux Inc, NanoLogix, Inc, Meridian Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CPI International, Inc, Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diarrhoea

4.2.2 New Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of E. coli Treatment

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Test

5.1.1 Clinical Testing

5.1.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.1.1.2 Enzyme Immunoassays

5.1.2 Environmental Testing

5.1.2.1 Membrane Filtration

5.1.2.2 Multiple Tube Fermentation

5.1.2.3 Enzyme Substrate Method

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.2.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 Caisson Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.4 Cell Culture Technologies LLC

6.1.5 Corning Incorporated

6.1.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.7 GE Healthcare

6.1.8 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

6.1.10 Merck & Co. Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oznl9k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

