Global ESD Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Akzo Nobel, BASF, DaklaPack and Desco Industries

The global market for ESD Packaging estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trays segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $987.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The ESD Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$987.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

DaklaPack Group

Desco Industries Inc.

Dou Yee Technologies Pte., Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GWP Group

Miller Supply Inc.

Polyplus Packaging Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

TIP Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Uline

ESD Packaging - Market Overview

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market - Growth Drivers

ESD Bags - Growth Drivers

ESD Technological Advancements

Overview of ESD Protective Packaging

The Need for ESD Packaging

ESD Protective Packaging Solutions

