Global ESG Reporting Software Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Meeting Mandates and More - The Essential Role in Compliance Propel Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESG Reporting Software Market Size and Share Analysis by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ESG reporting software market size was valued at USD 756.8 million in the year 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 2,098.9 million by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% in the years to come.



ESG factors are becoming more important to investors when making decisions. ESG reporting software enables businesses to highlight their sustainability initiatives and draw in ethical investors looking for investments with long-term value and beneficial social effect.



A company's reputation as a socially and environmentally responsible organization is improved with the adoption of ESG practices. ESG reporting software enables businesses to effectively share their sustainability initiatives with the public, customers, and possible business partners, which enhances brand reputation.



ESG reporting and disclosures are required by governments and regulatory agencies around the world. Application for ESG reporting makes it easier to gather and manage ESG data, assuring that businesses can effectively comply with regulatory obligations. Using ESG reporting tools, businesses can monitor inner progress towards ESG objectives. This facilitates accountability, encourages decision making based on data, and supports ongoing ESG enhancements.



In the ESG reporting software market, the solutions category has emerged as the top revenue generator with a share of around 70%. This category includes a range of software products created especially for ESG reporting and disclosure requirements. These solutions offer the features and resources required to gather, examine, and report on ESG data, assisting businesses in adhering to regulations and effectively promoting their sustainability initiatives.



Investor expectations, regulatory requirements, and the growing emphasis on ESG compliance have all contributed to the demand for ESG reporting software solutions. To improve data integrity, and streamline ESG reporting processes, businesses are investing in these software solutions. Being a center of technology innovation, North America was the leader in the adoption of software solutions. The region was more open to ESG reporting software because of its developed technological environment.



Companies and organizations in North America are understanding how crucial it was to incorporate ESG concepts into their daily operations. Software programs that made it easier to gather, analyze, and report ESG data were thus in more demand.



Offering ESG reporting solutions, a number of reputable software providers in North America laid a solid foundation for the market's expansion. These businesses have the know-how and assets necessary to satisfy the growing demand for ESG reporting solutions.



It is because of the rising industrialization and urbanization rates all over the world, and the increasing number of startups coming in existence have both paved the way for the increased demand for ESG reporting software.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $756.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2098.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6 % Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Nasdaq, Inc

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Workiva Inc

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Diligent Corporation

Sphera Solutions, Inc

Thoma Bravo , L.P.

, L.P. Intelex Technologies, ULC

Novisto Inc

Emex Software Ltd

Anthesis Consulting Group

Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited

KERAMIDA Inc

Bain & Company Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Analysis Period

1.4. Market Size Breakdown by Segments

1.5. Market Data Reporting Unit

1.6. Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Trends

6.1.2. Drivers

6.1.3. Restraints/challenges

6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

6.2. Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Component 2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Deployment Mode (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Organization Size 2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by Vertical (2017-2030)

7.6. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjdyr3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets