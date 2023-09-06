Global ESL Market Rapidly Expanding: Europe Leads as Innovations and Retail Automation Fuel Growth to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic shelf label (ESL) market is poised to reach $3.29 billion in 2028 from $1.29 billion in 2023 experiencing at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.84%.

Market Trends & Drivers

Automation and digitalization are transforming the retail industry, offering enhanced shopper experiences. Retail automation is gaining traction, contributing to effective store management and maintenance. ESLs, a crucial aspect of retail automation, have witnessed advancements from new entrants alongside market leaders like SES-imagotag and Pricer. The latest generation of e-paper technology has revolutionized ESLs, boosting overall effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

Operational Efficiency and Profitability

The adoption of ESLs supports customer-centric retail features such as click and collect, scan and go, and in-store pickup. Retailers are increasingly leveraging digital technologies like ESLs to streamline operations and enhance the shopping journey for consumers.

Industry Restraints

Despite the growing trend of retail automation and IoT integration, the high initial investment costs hinder the growth of the electronic shelf label market, particularly in price-sensitive markets like APAC and Latin America. Small and medium-scale retail establishments are concerned about Return on Investment (ROI) and require more clarity on uncertain business models.

Segmentation Insights

Insights by Technology

RFID

NFC

BLE

IR

Others

Insights by End-User

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Others

Insights by Product

E-paper

Segmented E-paper

Fully Graphic E-paper

LCD

Insights by Display Size

Less than 3 Inches

3 to 7 Inches

7 to 10 Inches

More than 10 Inches

Insights by Component

Displays

Batteries

Transceiver

Microprocessors

Others

Geographical Analysis

The ESL market is highly concentrated in developed nations, while developing regions like APAC and Latin America are witnessing rapid growth. Europe leads due to the presence of global vendors like Pricer and SES-imagotag. Europe is expected to maintain its leadership position due to consumer demands and regional trends. North America, APAC, and Latin America are also witnessing ESL market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players:

Pricer

SES-imagotag

Displaydata

Hanshow Technology

Opticon

Other Notable Vendors:

DIGI

E INK HOLDINGS

CEST

LG Innotek

Pervasive Displays

Dana Industries

ifLabel

Ubiik

Huawei

TroniTAG

SUNPAI INDUSTRIES

Diebold Nixdorf

M2COMM

Herbert Retail

Solum

Zkong

RAINUS

MariElla Labels

Key Questions Addressed

What is the projected size of the electronic shelf label market?

What growth rate is expected for the global electronic shelf label market?

What are the emerging trends in the electronic shelf label market?

Which region dominates the global electronic shelf label market?

Who are the key players in the global electronic shelf label market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increase in Retail Automation

Demand for E-paper Technology

Increased Innovations & Development

Growth Enablers

Operational Efficiency & Profitability

Growth of NFC Technology

Growth of Organized Retail Sector

Development of ESL in 5G Era

Restraints

High Initial Investments

Low-Cost Labor in Growing Economies

