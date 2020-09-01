Global esports festival - online for audiences worldwide: Introducing games and schedules of "WCG 2020 CONNECTED"

WCG announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's tournament will be held strictly online to help protect the health and safety of players and WCG fans. Most matches will be broadcasted live online to allow gamers and fans around the world to enjoy the games anywhere and anytime. WCG explained that the title "WCG 2020 CONNECTED" reflects the vision of connecting esports fans around the world by WCG.

Official game titles of WCG 2020 CONNECTED include Warcraft® III: Reforged™, CROSSFIRE, EA Sports™ FIFA Online 4, and Honor of Kings. WCG 2020 CONNECTED, scheduled to run for a total of three months, will kick off on September 7 starting from Warcraft® III: Reforged™ preliminaries with pro gamers such as Jae Ho Jang (Moon) and Ju Yeon Jo (LawLiet) of Korea and Xuwen Wang (Infi) and Xiang Huang (TH000) of China. Gamers entering semi-final will play at the WCG 2020 CONNECTED Grand Final that will go on for four days, from November 5(Thu) to 8(Sun). All Grand Final matches will be broadcasted live between studios in Korea and China, without any audience in the studio. In addition to the esports matches, WCG will bring a variety of content and TV programs in coproduction with media and broadcasting companies, creating a new form festival to introduce digital play culture and entertain esports fans around the world.

WCG CEO Tae Geon Seo commented that "WCG 2020 CONNECTED will offer a new and safe experience to the global esports fans, who must be feeling tired of all the restrictions coming from the coronavirus. WCG will present live broadcastings and increase the level of online communication to allow audiences to watch the games real-time and feel the intensity of the game. We will bring a new level of esports festival by developing a variety of content that can be enjoyed by not only esports fans but also the general audience."

WCG 2020 CONNECTED will be broadcasted live globally through 10 platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Afreeca TV (Korea), Douyu, Penguin, Huya, Bilibili, Kuaishou in China, ASTRO in South East Asia, and GG!! in Russia.

Details on the official game titles and tournament schedules are also available at WCG.com.

About WCG

WCG, a global esports festival enjoyed by gamers around the world, has a vision of creating a better world by bringing 'fun' to eliminate conflicts. WCG hosts new and various events to make it as a global festival that can be enjoyed by everyone, uniting the world as one. Since 2000, WCG was held annually until 2013, and after a six-year hiatus, WCG 2019 was successfully held in Xi'an, China, marking the reemergence of WCG as a global esports festival.

SOURCE World Cyber Games