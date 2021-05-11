Global Esports Games Headed to Singapore, Istanbul, and Riyadh

In parallel, GEFcon, a global convention of thought leaders, and the GEFestival, a dynamic celebration of inclusive esports culture highlighting music, art, technology, fashion, food and much more, promise to add to the diverse, immersive and world-class program.

"The Global Esports Games has drawn overwhelming interest. We have undergone a rigorous selection process," said Chris Chan, President, Global Esports Federation, "Now the work and creativity truly begin as we set the stage for the world's esports athletes and players to shine."

"The first Global Esports Games to be held in December this year will provide the opportunity to showcase esports to the world", said Ng Chong Geng, President, Singapore Esports Association (SGEA). "We are grateful to have the opportunity to host this truly historic event".

Co-Chairs of the Coordination Commission for the Global Esports Games, Angela Ruggiero and Luzeng Song, noted that appointing the right host cities is a key to success. "We will lend our support and guidance so the host cities can unleash their full potential," Ruggiero said, "and so the incredible untold stories of the power of esports – and sport as the future of entertainment – can be unlocked, too."

Paul J. Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Global Esports Federation, said the energy, skill and passion of esports, and the technologies that drive it, are captured in the GEF motto: #worldconnected. Carrying that forward to the Global Esports Games, he said, "We have listened to the athletes and players, the incredible publishers and developers, and the wider community to create a platform for athletes to shine, representing countries and territories as in other prestigious multi-sport competitions."

About The Global Esports Federation

The Global Esports Federation promotes the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports. We convene athletes, players, the world's publishers, developers, industry partners and sporting organizations on one inclusive platform. We encourage and support the connection between esports, sport and technology. Our mission calls for the development of visible initiatives that are in service to the world's esports community. We are grateful for a collective of strategic partnerships that bring to life this mission.

