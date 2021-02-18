Global Esports Market Insights and Outlook 2020-2025 - Sponsorship & Advertising, Merchandise & Ticket Sales, Media Rights, Game Publisher's Fees

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Esports Market - Analysis by Revenue Source, Streaming Platform, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Esports Market was valued at USD 1072.35 Million in the year 2019. The increasing audience reach and engagement activities, formidable investments, rising live streaming of games, and increasing infrastructure for the league tournaments are key factors driving the market growth.



With stadiums vacant and all sporting events cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the E-Sports market has gained major significance as it draws the attention of a new audience looking for entertainment avenues. Esports companies are investing in innovative new Esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.



Mergers and Acquisitions is one of the major word for corporate finance world. In June 2019, Immortals Gaming Club, a USA-based company specialized in providing esports platform through the development of software such as video game software, acquired Infinite Esports & Entertainment for over USD 100 million. The acquisition is expected to help Immortals Gaming Club to become a part of franchised esports leagues and to become the world`s largest esports organizations, boosting elite brands such as Immortals, OpTic, MIBR and LA Valiant.



North America region holds the major Esports market share in 2019 as the region has reliably commanded the market for a considerable length of time, with PC gaming serving a more specialty gathering of customers. With the diversified North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) and Overwatch League, speculation and development are relied upon to proceed in the coming years.



