Global Essential Oil Market | $ 5.04 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 14, 2021, 13:47 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The essential oil market is poised to grow by USD 5.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the essential oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits of essential oils, the expanding applications across various industries, and the expanding retail space.
The essential oil market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the expanding retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the essential oil market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The essential oil market covers the following areas:
Essential Oil Market Sizing
Essential Oil Market Forecast
Essential Oil Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aromaaz International
- Biolandes Aromes SAS
- doTERRA International LLC
- Frontier Co-op
- H. Reynaud and Fils
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Bath and Body Works Direct Inc.
- Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd.
- The Lebermuth Co. Inc.
- Young Living Essential Oils
Global Instant Soup Market- The instant soup market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Camelina Oil Market- The camelina oil market is segmented by application (biofuels, cosmetics, and food), distribution channel (nutrition centers/independent pharmacies and drugstores and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aromaaz International
- Bath and Body Works Direct Inc.
- Biolandes Aromes SAS
- doTERRA International LLC
- Frontier Co-op
- H. Reynaud and Fils
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd.
- The Lebermuth Co. Inc.
- Young Living Essential Oils
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
