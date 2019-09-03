GLOBAL ESSENTIAL OILS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The essential oils are extracted from plants using the distillation, and its applications are found in perfumes, soaps, cosmetics, etc. The global essential oils market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% and generate a revenue of $4487.31 million by 2027. The rising demand for natural products, shifting preferences towards natural personal care, rising demands for flavors and fragrances are the factors that stimulate the growth of essential oils market.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The essential oils are utilized across many end-user industries.The global personal care products sector is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.



The rising disposable consumer income, increasing working women's population, adoption of natural products due to awareness about female hygiene and health, choice of natural products over products with chemical or synthetic content, are the factors estimated to contribute to the growth of global essential oils market.The expensive products, the limited access to raw materials, and the lack of awareness, restrict the growth of the market.



The favorable government regulations can provide ample opportunities for the growth of the essential oils market, along with its adoption in the agrochemical sector.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global essential oils market is segmented on the basis of geography, that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is attributed to factors such as rising population, rising disposable incomes, the growing middle-class population, the wide scope of essential oils in different industries, and others.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major companies in the market are essential oils are Essential oils of New Zealand Ltd, Sydney Essential Oils Co., The Lebermuth Company, Biolandes, Flavex Naturextrakte GMBH, Moksha Lifestyle Products, West India Spices Inc., Falcon Essential Oils, Farotti Essenz Srl, H.Reynaud & Fils, D?terra International LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils.



Companies mentioned

1. D?TERRA INTERNATIONAL LLC.

2. BIOLANDES

3. SYDNEY ESSENTIAL OILS CO.

4. YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS

5. THE LEBERMUTH COMPANY.

6. MOKSHA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

7. ESSENTIAL OILS OF NEW ZEALAND LTD

8. FAROTTI ESSENZ SRL

9. H. REYNAUD & FILS

10. WEST INDIA SPICES INC.

11. FALCON ESSENTIAL OILS

12. FLAVEX NATUREXTRAKTE GMBH

13. ROCKY MOUNTAIN ESSENTIAL OILS

14. UNGERER LIMITED



