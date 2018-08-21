Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 - Evolution of Estrogen as a Therapeutic Target in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from estrogen therapeutics.
One trend affecting this market is the development of innovative estrogen delivery systems New drug delivery systems such as transdermal drug delivery has gained popularity in the global estrogen therapeutics market. New drug delivery systems offer great flexibility, as these authorize localized treatment of specific tissues and controlled release methods for systematic delivery.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing awareness about treatment of menopausal symptoms. The awareness about the negative impact of menopausal symptoms on the quality of life varies widely between countries and societies. In developed countries, such as the US, Canada, and Japan, and countries in Europe, the knowledge regarding occurrence and impact of menopausal symptoms and their treatment is widespread due to public literacy and government health programs.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the health risks associated with estrogen therapy. There are some major side effects and risks associated with estrogen therapeutics and HRTs, which discourage their utilization among end consumers, thereby posing a challenge for the growth of the market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Key vendors?
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Bayer
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Estrogen gels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Oral medication - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Suppositories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Skin patches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ESTROGEN TYPE
- Estradiol
- Estrone
- Estetrol
- Estriol
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Evolution of estrogen as a therapeutic target in neurodevelopmental disorders
- Development of innovative estrogen delivery systems
- Increase in FDA approvals for new estrogen therapeutic products
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9srrd/global_estrogen?w=5
