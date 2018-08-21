Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 - Evolution of Estrogen as a Therapeutic Target in Neurodevelopmental Disorders

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.33% during the period 2018-2022.







Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from estrogen therapeutics.







One trend affecting this market is the development of innovative estrogen delivery systems New drug delivery systems such as transdermal drug delivery has gained popularity in the global estrogen therapeutics market. New drug delivery systems offer great flexibility, as these authorize localized treatment of specific tissues and controlled release methods for systematic delivery.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing awareness about treatment of menopausal symptoms. The awareness about the negative impact of menopausal symptoms on the quality of life varies widely between countries and societies. In developed countries, such as the US, Canada, and Japan, and countries in Europe, the knowledge regarding occurrence and impact of menopausal symptoms and their treatment is widespread due to public literacy and government health programs.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the health risks associated with estrogen therapy. There are some major side effects and risks associated with estrogen therapeutics and HRTs, which discourage their utilization among end consumers, thereby posing a challenge for the growth of the market.







Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Key vendors?

Key vendors

Abbott

Bayer

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Estrogen gels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Oral medication - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Suppositories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Skin patches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ESTROGEN TYPE

Estradiol

Estrone

Estetrol

Estriol

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Evolution of estrogen as a therapeutic target in neurodevelopmental disorders

Development of innovative estrogen delivery systems

Increase in FDA approvals for new estrogen therapeutic products

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9srrd/global_estrogen?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

