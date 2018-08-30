Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market 2018-2022
Aug 28, 2018, 14:46 ET
LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Estrogen Therapeutics
Estrogen therapeutics refers to the estrogen-based treatment of medical conditions using drugs or other methods. Estrogen therapeutics is primarily used in the treatment of menopause symptoms and other post-menopause problems.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5483246
Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Estrogen Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the estrogen therapeutics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from estrogen therapeutics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, estrogen therapeutics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Abbott
• Bayer
• Novartis
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer
Market driver
• Increasing awareness about treatment of menopausal symptoms
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Health risks associated with estrogen therapy
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of innovative estrogen delivery systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5483246
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article