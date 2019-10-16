Global Ethanol Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethanol market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Coarse-grain Based Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$65.7 Billion by the year 2025, Coarse-grain Based Ethanol will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817770/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coarse-grain Based Ethanol will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Inc.; Flint Hills Solutions LLC; Green Plains, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Pacific Ethanol, Inc.; Poet LLC; Solvay SA; The Andersons, Inc.; Valero Energy Corporation







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817770/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethanol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethanol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ethanol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ethanol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Coarse-grain Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Coarse-grain Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Coarse-grain Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sugarcane Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sugarcane Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Sugarcane Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Wheat-based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Wheat-based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Wheat-based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Fuel (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Fuel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Fuel (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial Solvents (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial Solvents (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial Solvents (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Cosmetics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethanol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Ethanol Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Ethanol Market in the United States by Feedstock

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Ethanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Ethanol Historic Market Review by Feedstock

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Ethanol Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Ethanol Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Ethanol: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Ethanol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethanol

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Ethanol Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 42: Ethanol Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Ethanol Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethanol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Ethanol Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Ethanol Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Ethanol Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Ethanol Market in Europe in US$ Million by Feedstock

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Ethanol Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Ethanol Market in France by Feedstock Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Ethanol Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Ethanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Ethanol Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Ethanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Ethanol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Ethanol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Ethanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 74: Ethanol Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Ethanol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Ethanol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Ethanol Market Share Analysis by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Ethanol Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Ethanol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Ethanol Historic Market Review by Feedstock

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Ethanol Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Ethanol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Ethanol Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Ethanol Market in Russia by Feedstock Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Ethanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Ethanol Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Feedstock Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Ethanol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Ethanol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Ethanol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Ethanol Market in Asia-Pacific by Feedstock Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Ethanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Ethanol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Ethanol Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Ethanol Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Ethanol Historic Market Review by Feedstock

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Ethanol Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Ethanol Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Ethanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Ethanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ethanol: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Ethanol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis

by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Ethanol Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Ethanol Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Ethanol Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Ethanol Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Ethanol Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Ethanol Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Feedstock Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Ethanol Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Ethanol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Ethanol Market in Brazil by Feedstock Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Ethanol Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Ethanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Ethanol Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Ethanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Ethanol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Ethanol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Ethanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Ethanol Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Ethanol Market in Rest of Latin America by Feedstock

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Ethanol Market Share Breakdown

by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ethanol Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Ethanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Ethanol Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Ethanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Ethanol Historic Market by

Feedstock Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Ethanol Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Ethanol Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Ethanol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Ethanol: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Ethanol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethanol

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Ethanol Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 180: Ethanol Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Ethanol Market in Israel in US$ Million by Feedstock

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Ethanol Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Ethanol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Ethanol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Ethanol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Ethanol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ethanol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Ethanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Ethanol Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Ethanol Market Share Breakdown

by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Ethanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ethanol Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Ethanol Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Ethanol Market in Africa by Feedstock Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Ethanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

CARGILL, INC.

FLINT HILLS RESOURCES

GREEN PLAINS, INC.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

POET LLC

SOLVAY GROUP

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817770/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

