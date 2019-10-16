Global Ethanol Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 14:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethanol market worldwide is projected to grow by US$49.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Coarse-grain Based Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$65.7 Billion by the year 2025, Coarse-grain Based Ethanol will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coarse-grain Based Ethanol will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Inc.; Flint Hills Solutions LLC; Green Plains, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Pacific Ethanol, Inc.; Poet LLC; Solvay SA; The Andersons, Inc.; Valero Energy Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ethanol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ethanol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ethanol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ethanol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Coarse-grain Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Coarse-grain Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Coarse-grain Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sugarcane Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Sugarcane Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Sugarcane Based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Wheat-based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Wheat-based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Wheat-based Ethanol (Feedstock Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Fuel (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Fuel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Fuel (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial Solvents (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial Solvents (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial Solvents (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cosmetics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ethanol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Ethanol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Ethanol Market in the United States by Feedstock
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Ethanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Ethanol Historic Market Review by Feedstock
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Ethanol Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Ethanol Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Ethanol: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Ethanol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethanol
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Ethanol Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 42: Ethanol Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Ethanol Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ethanol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Ethanol Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Ethanol Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Ethanol Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Ethanol Market in Europe in US$ Million by Feedstock
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Ethanol Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Ethanol Market in France by Feedstock Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Ethanol Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Ethanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Ethanol Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Ethanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Ethanol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Ethanol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Ethanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 74: Ethanol Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Ethanol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Ethanol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Ethanol Market Share Analysis by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Ethanol Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Ethanol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Ethanol Historic Market Review by Feedstock
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Ethanol Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Ethanol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Ethanol Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Ethanol Market in Russia by Feedstock Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Ethanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Ethanol Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Feedstock Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Ethanol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Ethanol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Ethanol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Ethanol Market in Asia-Pacific by Feedstock Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Ethanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Ethanol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Ethanol Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Ethanol Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Ethanol Historic Market Review by Feedstock
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Ethanol Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Ethanol Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Ethanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Ethanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ethanol: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Ethanol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market Share Analysis
by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ethanol in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethanol Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Ethanol Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Ethanol Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Ethanol Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Ethanol Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Ethanol Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Ethanol Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Feedstock Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Ethanol Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Ethanol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Ethanol Market in Brazil by Feedstock Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Ethanol Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Ethanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Ethanol Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Ethanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Ethanol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Ethanol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Ethanol Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Ethanol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Ethanol Market in Rest of Latin America by Feedstock
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Ethanol Market Share Breakdown
by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ethanol Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Ethanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Ethanol Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Ethanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Ethanol Historic Market by
Feedstock Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Ethanol Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Ethanol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Ethanol Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Ethanol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Ethanol: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 176: Ethanol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Ethanol Market Share Analysis by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethanol
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Ethanol Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 180: Ethanol Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Ethanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Ethanol Market in Israel in US$ Million by Feedstock
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Ethanol Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Ethanol Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Ethanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Ethanol Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Feedstock Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Ethanol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Ethanol Market by Feedstock Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethanol in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Ethanol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Ethanol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Ethanol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Ethanol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ethanol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Ethanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Ethanol Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Ethanol Market Share Breakdown
by Feedstock Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Ethanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ethanol Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Ethanol Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Ethanol Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Feedstock Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Ethanol Market in Africa by Feedstock Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Ethanol Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Ethanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Ethanol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Ethanol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
CARGILL, INC.
FLINT HILLS RESOURCES
GREEN PLAINS, INC.
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.
POET LLC
SOLVAY GROUP
THE ANDERSONS, INC.
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
