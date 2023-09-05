Global Ethernet Cables Market Set to Soar, Projected to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethernet Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ethernet cables market, valued at $14 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $34.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the copper cable segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 13.2% and reach a market size of $19.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The growth rate for the fiber optic cable segment has been adjusted to a CAGR of 10.6% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights

The Ethernet cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.8 billion in 2022.

in 2022. China , the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada , projected to grow at 7.3% and 9.9% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.

and , projected to grow at 7.3% and 9.9% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.

Key Competitors

The report features a total of 38 competitors in the Ethernet cables market, including:

Anixter, Inc.

Belden, Inc.

Commscope

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian Group

SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co., KG

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Siemon

Southwire Company LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ethernet Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw0wj6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets