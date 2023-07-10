Global Ethernet Controller Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth Fueled by Surge in Data Center Server Usage

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethernet Controller Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 By Bandwidth Type, Function, Application and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ethernet Controller Market is forecasted to continue moderate growth, which is primarily driven by the need for high precision and advancement in the banking, healthcare, retail, and logistic industries.

The market size is estimated to be US$ 11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 15 Bn in 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~7%.

North America is the dominant region in terms of revenue generation; however, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher pace. Though the market is highly competitive with ~250 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.

The global ethernet controller market is driven by various factors including the increased use of servers in data centers. The surging number of OTT broadcasting service providers and traditional broadcasters is another factor driving the market growth.



Data-intensive applications like cloud computing and big data continue to drive the demand for servers in ethernet controllers. Large terabits of data from such applications to data centers and vice versa move each second and moving this data into data centers requires a strong infrastructure efficient for handling the distribution of high-bandwidth data with high IP traffic to and from storage endpoints, main switches, servers, and high-end switches.



Ethernet controllers help link these devices with the help of media access control addresses. Thus, the rise in demand for these data-intensive applications helps in market growth.



In March 2020, Ethernity Networks introduced its ENET-D, an Ethernet controller technology in addition to its ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that efficiently processes millions of data streams and provides performance acceleration for network and security devices.



The challenges faced by the Ethernet Controller Market are the high prices associated with ethernet controllers that pose a challenge to generating revenues for the companies. Another challenge is the need for continuous updates of the drivers.



Ethernet controller requires their drivers to be up to date for enhanced performance and different operating systems require different software drivers to support Ethernet controllers.



Windows has been updating its operating systems for better performance and with this, the ethernet drivers also need to be updated to keep up the pace and work with the latest windows updates for enhanced performance.



The pandemic heavily affected the Ethernet controllers' global manufacturing industry and supply chain.



The initial spread of the virus led to the shutting down of the controller component manufacturing plants. Reduction in output led to a global shortage of components as demand increased as opposed to estimates made initially by component makers.



Scope of the Report



The Global Ethernet Controller Market is segmented by bandwidth type, function, application, and geography. Fast Ethernet and switch ethernet are widely used ethernet controller types based on bandwidth. In addition, the report also covers the market size for each of the four regions of the Global Ethernet Controller Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is USD billion.



By Bandwidth Type

Fast Ethernet

Ethernet

Switch Ethernet

By Function

PHY (Physical Layer)

Integrated

By Application

Servers

Embedded Systems

Consumer Application

Routers and Switches

Desktop Systems

Others

Key Companies

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Inc

Cirrus Logic Inc

Silicon Laboratories

Texas Instrument Incorporated

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Microsemi Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corp

Mindspeed Technologies Inc

Siemens AG

OMRON Corp

Comlab Telecommunications Inc

