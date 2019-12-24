NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ethyl Acetate Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary

Global ethyl acetate capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 4.85 mtpa in 2018 to 5.04 mtpa by 2023. Around four planned and announced ethyl acetate plants are expected to come online only in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead ethyl acetate capacity growth by 2023, followed by India.



Scope

- Global ethyl acetate capacity outlook by region

- Global ethyl acetate capacity outlook by country

- Ethyl acetate planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major ethyl acetate producers globally

- Global ethyl acetate capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global ethyl acetate capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced ethyl acetate plants globally

- Understand regional ethyl acetate supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global ethyl acetate industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethyl acetate capacity data



