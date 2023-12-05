Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2023: Around 140 Planned and Announced Plants are to Come Online by 2030 - Countries, Companies, Feedstock, Projects and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region, Countries, Companies, Feedstock, Projects and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ethylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 225.52 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 331.39 mtpa in 2030.

Around 140 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead Ethylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by India and Iran. Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, Saudi Arabian Oil Co and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Ethylene capacity outlook by region

Ethylene planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major Ethylene producers globally

Feedstock share by region

Global Ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global Ethylene industry

Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Highlights

2 Major New Plants Announcements

3 Key Stalled Plants

4 Global Ethylene Capacity contribution by region

5 Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2023

6 Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

7 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Industry

8 Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry

9 Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

10 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

11 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

13 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

14 Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

China Petrochemical Corp

Dow Chemical Co

Saudi Basic Industries Corp

Exxon Mobil Corp

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd

