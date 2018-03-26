Global Ethylene (ET) Market Outlook and Forecast 2018-2022

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing ethylene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ethylene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of ethylene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ethylene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ETHYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ETHYLENE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World ethylene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World ethylene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Ethylene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Ethylene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ethylene prices in the world market



4. ETHYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

5. ETHYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Ethylene capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Ethylene consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Ethylene market prices forecast up to 2022



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ETHYLENE END-USE SECTOR



7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



