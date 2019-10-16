Global Ethylene Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 14:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethylene market worldwide is projected to grow by 47.1 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 96.1 Million Tons by the year 2025, LDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.7 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.4 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LDPE will reach a market size of 5.4 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 13.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ethylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ethylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ethylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ethylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: LDPE (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: LDPE (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: LDPE (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: HDPE (Application) Worldwide Sales in Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: HDPE (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: HDPE (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ethylene Oxide (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Ethylene Oxide (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Ethylene Oxide (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Vinyls (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Vinyls (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Vinyls (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ethylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Ethylene Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Ethylene Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Ethylene Market in Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 27: Ethylene Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Ethylene in Tons by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Ethylene Market Review in China in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ethylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Ethylene Market Demand Scenario in Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Ethylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Ethylene Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Ethylene Addressable Market Opportunity in
Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Ethylene Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Ethylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Ethylene Historic Market Review in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Ethylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Ethylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Ethylene Market in Retrospect in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Ethylene in Tons by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Ethylene Market Review in Italy in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ethylene in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Ethylene Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Ethylene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Ethylene Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Ethylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Ethylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Ethylene Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Ethylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Ethylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Historic Market Review in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Ethylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Ethylene Market in Retrospect in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Ethylene Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Ethylene Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Ethylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Ethylene Historic Market Analysis in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ethylene in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Ethylene Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Ethylene Market Trends by
Region/Country in Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Ethylene Market in Latin America in Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Ethylene Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Ethylene in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Ethylene Market Review in Latin America in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Ethylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Ethylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Ethylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Ethylene Historic Market Review in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Ethylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Ethylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Ethylene Market in Retrospect in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Ethylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Ethylene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Ethylene Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Ethylene Market in Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 102: Ethylene Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Ethylene Addressable Market Opportunity in
Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Ethylene Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Ethylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Ethylene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Ethylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Ethylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Market in Retrospect in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Ethylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article