Global Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Sep 10, 2020, 08:10 ET

Summary
The global ethylene capacity increased from 164.60 mtpa in 2014 to 191.73 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 3.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 191.73 mtpa in 2019 to 286.40 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.0 percent

Scope
- Global ethylene capacity outlook by region
- Global ethylene capacity outlook by country
- Ethylene planned and announced plants details
- Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally
- Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ethylene plants globally
- Understand regional ethylene supply scenario
- Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylene capacity data

