Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Research Report 2019
Mar 01, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Oxide (EO): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene oxide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene oxide.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene oxide
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing ethylene oxide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on ethylene oxide manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of ethylene oxide in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Ethylene oxide market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Reasons to Buy
- Your knowledge of ethylene oxide market will become wider
- Analysis of the ethylene oxide market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment
- You will boost - Your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into ethylene oxide market
- Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated
- Ethylene oxide market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE OXIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ETHYLENE OXIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ETHYLENE OXIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World ethylene oxide capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World ethylene oxide production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Ethylene oxide consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Ethylene oxide global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Ethylene oxide prices in the world market
4. ETHYLENE OXIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Ethylene oxide European market analysis
- Belgium
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
4.2. Ethylene oxide Asia Pacific market analysis
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
4.3. Ethylene oxide North American market analysis
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Ethylene oxide Latin American market analysis
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Venezuela
4.5. Ethylene oxide Middle East market analysis
- Iran
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
5. ETHYLENE OXIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Ethylene oxide capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Ethylene oxide consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Ethylene oxide market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE OXIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ETHYLENE OXIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ETHYLENE OXIDE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ptjsw/global_ethylene?w=5
