Global Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Market Set to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Crucial Infection Prevention Needs

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for ethylene oxide sterilization services is anticipated to reach USD 11,168.31 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of current market dynamics and offers insights into future market growth.

Key Market Insights:

  • Significance of Sterilization: Sterilization of medical equipment and devices is a critical process to prevent infections. Ethylene oxide is a well-established method for inhibiting harmful microorganisms' reproduction. For instance, nearly 50% of devices requiring sterilization in the U.S. (around 20 billion devices annually) are sterilized using EtO2. The U.S. FDA continuously monitors sterilization techniques to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, contributing to the market's growth.
  • Broad Applications: Ethylene oxide sterilization services play a vital role in hospital, medical, and laboratory procedures, safeguarding millions of patients from infectious diseases. Approximately 50% of medical devices undergo ethylene oxide sterilization. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative technologies and services to attract customers. For example, PAMA introduced a new ethylene oxide sterilization solution in January 2023, reflecting ongoing industry advancements that boost market growth.
  • Impact of Infections: The increasing prevalence of hospital infections is a growing concern attributed to evolving hospital practices, higher patient acuity, extended patient stays, and frequent device usage. CDC statistics suggest that Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) contribute to around 1.7 million infections.
  • Importance of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization: Addressing HAIs requires maintaining the safety of surgical instruments, biopsy forceps, implanted medical devices, and other equipment. The significance of ethylene oxide sterilization services has surged globally in response to this need, fostering market expansion.

Companies Mentioned:

  • 3M
  • Getinge AB
  • Sterigenics U.S. LLC - A Sotera Company
  • Ionisos
  • Andersen Sterilizers
  • Cosmed Group
  • Sterility Equipment India Private Limited

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Market Highlights:

  • The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2022, driven by increasing surgeries and government support to reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs).
  • North America is expected to lead due to growing healthcare expenditure, rising chronic diseases, and adoption of advanced sterilization services and products.
  • Key global players include 3M, Getinge, Sterigenics (Sotera Company), Ionisos, Andersen Sterilizers, Cosmed Group, and Sterility Equipment.

Market Segmentation:

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services, End Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Hospitals
  • Outpatient Facilities
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Research & Manufacturing
  • Pharma & Nutraceuticals
  • Medical Device Manufacturing
  • Other Manufacturing Sectors
  • Academic Research Institutes
  • Others

