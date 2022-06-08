Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market reached a value of US$ 4.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.32 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a versatile synthetic rubber with unique performance properties. It is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene, and diene monomers and is manufactured through suspension, solution polymerization, or gas-phase polymerization processes.

It is commonly used in belts, window and door seals, tubing, roofing membrane, non-slip coatings, radiator, drain tubes, and trunk seals. EPDM exhibits various properties, such as excellent aging, heat, chemical, ozone and weathering resistance, electrical insulation, compression set, and low operating temperatures. As compared to silicon, EPDM offers higher tear strength, durability, and greater bonding with metal, on account of which, it is widely used across the construction, automotive, manufacturing, electrical, and electronics industries.



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. EPDM is widely used in cable jacketing, suspension bellows, plugs, molded seals, tubing, and air ducts. Additionally, the increasing product utilization in construction and building applications, such as roofing solutions, basements, swimming pools, and podium decks due to their high flexibility and cost-effectiveness, is favoring the market growth.

Various product innovations, such as the introduction of bio-based EPDM, that offer temperature flexibility, adhesion to metal, and oil resistance are providing an impetus to the market growth. This, in turn, is assisting sectors in reducing carbon footprint, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications, owing to its high electrical insulation and resistance against water and heat, is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, rising consumer expenditure capacities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arlanxeo, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products (Holcim Group), Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd., Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kumho Polychem (Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd), Lion Elastomers, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and West American Rubber Company LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9axmn9

