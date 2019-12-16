Global eTMF Market & Service Provider Dynamics Report, 2019
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eTMF Market and Service Provider Dynamics (2nd edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
More and more systems, processes, files, storage, and approvals are moving towards cloud-based applications and trial master files are no exception. The capital market is expecting big things from cloud-based applications servicing the healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.
That said, not many providers are on respondents' radars. The eTMF landscape is dominated by a few providers across measured vendor dimensions. A lot needs to be done to build awareness of the providers in this space. The potential is there, given a few lesser known providers did manage to crack the top ten rankings. It will be interesting to see if the eTMF market either diversifies or stays as is as the industry matures.
For sponsor organizations, CROs, and eTMF providers, this report is designed to provide your organization with information necessary to make smart decisions going forward.
What You Will Learn
Study Sponsors and CROs
- Understand actual user experience and satisfaction with leading eTMF software providers
- Better inform your eTMF buying and vendor selection process
- Discover new eTMF providers to evaluate
- Negotiate contracts from a data-based position of strength
eTMF Providers
- Understand the top selection attributes/criteria used when sponsors and CROs are selecting an eTMF provider and the top performance attributes/criteria used when they are evaluating an eTMF provider
- Learn where your company sits in the competitive landscape and, therefore, where to focus sales and marketing efforts
- Prepare better proposals and bid defenses based on understand the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Methodology
- Participant Criteria
- Analysis Note: eTMF Use Requirement
- Demographics
- Number of Ratings per Company
5 Major Sections
eTMF Preferences And Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- eClinical Technology Use
- Preference for eTMF over Paper
- Data Managed in eTMF
- Use of TMF Solutions
- Primary TMF Solution
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Information Exchange Methods
- Provide Sites with Remote Access
- Areas of Innovation
- Suggested Improvement
- Added Functionality
- Interest in New eTMF Features
eTMF Selection Drivers
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important Selection Attributes
- Most Important Satisfaction Attributes
- Influence over eTMF Selection - Sponsor Perspective
- Influence over eTMF Selection - CRO Perspective
eTMF Perceptions And Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- eTMF Provider Familiarity
- Leaders in the Field
- eTMF Provider Usage
- eTMF Provider Summary Table
eTMF Software Provider Performance And Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across eTMF Software Providers
- Figure 1 - Budget Factor
- Figure 2 - Document Factors
- Figure 3 - People Factors
- Figure 4 - System Factors
- Figure 5 - Usability Factors
- Customer Loyalty
Study Data
- Data Managed in eTMF - Today
- Data Managed in eTMF - Future
- Use of TMF Solutions - Today
- Use of TMF Solutions - Future
- Primary TMF Solution - Today
- Primary TMF Solution - Future
- Preferred Provider Agreements - Today
- Number of Preferred Provider Agreements
- Preferred Provider Agreements - Future
- Third-Party eTMF Information Exchange
- Investigator sites
- IRBs/ethics committees
- Regulatory authorities
- Between sponsors and CROs
- Provide Sites with Remote Access - Today
- Provide Sites with Remote Access - Future
- eTMF Use for Trial Process Improvement
- Attribute Drivers in eTMF Selection
- Most Important Attribute in eTMF Selection
- Attribute Drivers in eTMF Satisfaction
- Most Important Attribute in eTMF Satisfaction
- eTMF vs. Paper TMF Preference
- eTMF Selection - Sponsor Influence when Using a CRO
- eTMF Selection - CRO Perception of Sponsor Influence
- Departmental Decision-making Influence (Sponsor)
- Departmental Decision-making Influence (CRO)
- eTMF Software Provider Familiarity
- Leaders in the eTMF Field
- eTMF Provider Usage
- eTMF Improvement - Themed
- eTMF Improvement - Respondent Comments
- eTMF Added Functionality - Themed
- eTMF Added Functionality - Respondent Comments
- Interest in Potential Additions to eTMF
- Satisfaction with an eTMF Provider
- Likelihood to Use an eTMF Provider Again
- Likelihood to Recommend an eTMF Provider
eTMF Software Provider Drilldowns
- Aurea (formerly NextDocs)
- CareLex
- Covance
- EMC
- Ennov
- MasterControl
- Medidata Rave eTMF
- Montrium
- Oracle
- Phlexglobal
- Safe-BioPharma
- SureClinical
- TransPerfect Trial Interactive
- Veeva Vault
- Wingspan Technology
- WIRB-Copernicus/ePharmaSolutions
Respondent Demographics
- Company type
- R&D spend
- CRO size
- Primary area of responsibility
- Respondent location
- eClinical Technology Use
- Types of eTMF solutions
- Respondent age
- Years in industry
- Development phase involvement
