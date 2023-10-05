Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring Abcam, Bio-Techne, Horiba, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Malvern Panalytical, Lonza, Revvity, Takara Bio, & Norgen Biotek

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Workflow, Sample Type, End User, Technology, Regional Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV-based liquid biopsy market was valued at $78.22 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $455.53 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The global EV-based liquid biopsy market is expected to be driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption by healthcare providers, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.

The swiftly evolving global healthcare landscape continues to spotlight the need for accessible, non-invasive, and advanced diagnostic solutions. As medical technology forges ahead, one evolving field standing out is the EV-based liquid biopsy market, driven by continuous technological innovations, wide-ranging adoption by healthcare providers, and an emerging emphasis on personalized medicine.

In 2022, the North America region dominated the global EV-based liquid biopsy market, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2023-2032. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.64% in the market during the forecast period 2023-2032.

EV-based liquid biopsy refers to the use of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as a non-invasive diagnostic tool for detecting and monitoring various diseases, including cancer. The global EV-based liquid biopsy market has experienced substantial growth driven by technological advancements, rising demand for non-invasive diagnostics, and the global increase in cancer prevalence.



The transformative potential of the EV-based liquid biopsy is manifested in its proficiency to revolutionize disease diagnosis and monitoring. By offering real-time monitoring capabilities, potential for early disease detection, and ease of access compared to traditional biopsy methods, it enhances patient experiences, lowers healthcare costs, and improves healthcare outcomes overall. The expansion of this market sector is also fostering increased research and development activities, stimulating strategic partnerships within the industry, and promoting economic growth.

The global EV-based liquid biopsy market is in progressing phase, which can be attributed to the increase in academic research and approval of products in the market. Furthermore, the expanding applications of EV-based liquid biopsy in personalized medicine and precision oncology are projected to drive further market expansion.

The adoption of EV-based liquid biopsy has revolutionized disease diagnosis and monitoring, offering numerous benefits over traditional biopsy methods. Its non-invasiveness, real-time monitoring capabilities, and potential for early disease detection have transformed the field of healthcare diagnostics.

By providing a less invasive and more accessible method for detecting and monitoring diseases, particularly cancer, EV-based liquid biopsy has improved patient experiences, reduced healthcare costs, and enhanced overall healthcare outcomes. In addition, the entry of several established players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Bio-Techne Corporation, is expected to aid the market growth.

Furthermore, the growth of the EV-based liquid biopsy market has stimulated research and development activities, fostered collaborations between industry players and academic institutions, and generated economic opportunities.

Market Segmentation

Kits and Assays Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Offering)

Based on offering, the kits and assays segment dominated the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in FY2022. The increasing adoption of isolation kits, assays, and accessories contributed to the prominence of this segment. Various exosome and EV isolation kits are being used to carry out several procedures and liquid biopsy tests.

Isolation Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Technology)

Based on technology, the isolation segment dominated the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in FY2022. Under isolation technology, precipitation emerged as the most common technology used.

Sample Preparation Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Workflow)

Based on workflow, the EV-based liquid biopsy market was dominated by the sample preparation segment in FY2022. The sample preparation or pre-analytical phase in the EV-based liquid biopsy workflow includes specimen collection, stabilization, transport, enrichment, processing, isolation, and quality assessment of the analyte.

Academic and Research Institutes Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by End User)

Based on end user, academic and research segment accounted for the largest share of the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in FY2022. Academic and research institutes play a vital role in the adoption of EV-based liquid biopsy methods, serving as essential facilities for both companies and independent academic research. These institutions are primarily engaged in research activities aimed at identifying biomarkers, developing drugs, and conducting cell analysis to acquire targets.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Abundance and Remarkable Stability of Exosomes Compared to CfDNA or CTCs

Amplified Funding and Dedicated Research Efforts

Rising Prevalence of Cancers

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardized EV Isolation and Characterization Protocols

Lack of Precise EV Subtype Classification and Biomarkers Validation

Market Opportunities

Advancements in EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Development of New EV-Based Biomarkers

Approved Products in the Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Abcam plc

Bio-Techne Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Lonza Group AG

Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

Takara Bio Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Emerging Companies

Mursla Bio

Nanostics Inc.

Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc.

Clara Diagnostics, Inc. (Clara Biotech)

Methods of EV Isolation and Analysis

Isolation Methods

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Ultracentrifugation Methods

Differential Ultracentrifugation

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Moving Zone or Rate-Zonal Centrifugation

Isopycnic Centrifugation

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Size-Based Methods

Ultrafiltration

Sequential Filtration

Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (FFFF)

Hydrostatic Filtration Dialysis (HFD)

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Immunoaffinity Methods

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Magneto-Immunoprecipitation

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Precipitation Methods

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Precipitation

Lectin Induced Agglutination

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Microfluidic Technology

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Commercial Kits

Advantages and Disadvantages of the EV Isolation Methods

Novel Approaches for Exosome Isolation

Analysis Methods

Advantages and Disadvantages of Analysis Methods for Evs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7orje4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets