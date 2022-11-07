Global EV Battery Management Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D Investments in Developing New Cell Chemistries for EV Batteries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Battery Management Market by Vehicle Type, Configuration, Design, Topology, Voltage, Cell Balancing Method, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the EV battery management systems market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The EV battery management systems market is projected to reach $37.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The EV battery management systems market is segmented based on vehicle type, configuration, design, topology, voltage, cell balancing method, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the role of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, the high demand for electric vehicles to reduce fleet emissions, and stringent government rules and regulations regarding vehicle emissions.

Based on configuration, the 144 cells to 180 cells segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric light commercial vehicles by retail MNCs and transport fleet operators, the higher energy capacity requirements of EV batteries to facilitate long-range driving, and the increasing adoption of electric buses by municipalities to reduce tailpipe emissions and carbon footprint of the transport sector.

Based on design, in 2022, the battery management systems segment is expected to account for the larger share of the EV battery management systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by battery management systems, such as monitoring the voltage and current in a battery pack, cell balancing capabilities, and protection against overcharge and deep discharge.

Based on geography, the EV battery management systems market is segmented into five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the EV battery management systems market. The major market share of this region is attributed to the growing number of start-ups offering numerous battery solutions, the leadership of China in global EV battery manufacturing capacities, and the increasing investments in battery management systems by major market players.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Rising Safety Concerns Related to EV Batteries

Growing Demand for Fast-charging Batteries for E-Mobility

Increasing Requirement for Efficient & High-performance Battery Packs

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardized Regulations for Developing Battery Management Systems

High Costs of Battery Management Systems

Market Opportunities

Increasing R&D Investments in Developing High-Energy-Density EV Batteries

Increasing R&D Investments in Developing New Cell Chemistries for EV Batteries

Market Challenges

Complex Architecture of Battery Management Systems

Scope of the Report:

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Vehicle Type

Electric Cars

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

E-scooters & Motorcycles

E-bikes

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Configuration

Up to 36 Cells

48 Cells to 84 Cells

96 Cells to 132 Cells

144 Cells to 180 Cells

More Than 180 Cells

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Design

Protection Circuit Model

Battery Management Systems

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Topology

Centralized BMS

De-centralized BMS

Modular BMS

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Voltage

Low-voltage BMS

High-voltage BMS

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Cell Balancing Method

Active Cell Balancing

Passive Cell Balancing

EV Battery Management Systems Market, by Geography

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market



5. Market Insights



6. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Vehicle Type



7. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Configuration



8. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Design



9. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Topology



10. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Voltage



11. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Cell Balancing Method



12. Electric Vehicle Battery Management Systems Market, by Geography



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



15. Appendix

